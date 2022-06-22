Minecraft in school: How the best-selling video game replaces pencil and paper in the classroom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Minecraft in school: How the best-selling video game replaces pencil and paper in the classroom

By Cheryl Peebles
June 22 2022, 6.00am

Minecraft is the best-selling video game ever, loved by children and adults the world-over.

But the 3D block-building world is more than just entertainment – it has graduated from teenagers’ bedrooms to the classroom.

And schools in Dundee – home to the console version – are among those making the most of the platform’s specially-adapted education edition.

To find out what’s like to learn with Minecraft we met three Claypotts Castle Primary School pupils preparing to compete in the final of a national competition using the virtual world.

Lacey Castle, Oliver Cameron and Eilidh Shearer are Dundee’s primary school representatives in the Minecraft: Education Edition Scottish Championship in Abertay University on Thursday.

Oliver Cameron, Eilidh Shearer and Lacey Castle have reached the final of a Minecraft schools competition.
What’s it like using Minecraft in school?

Oliver told us: “It’s very fun; you get to use computers and play Minecraft instead of doing boring maths and literacy.”

Class teacher and Claypotts Castle digital lead Shona Lunnon said the platform teaches collaboration, communication and problem-solving.

Teacher Shona Lunnon is Claypotts Castle Primary School's digital lead.
She said: “The children enjoy Minecraft because it’s 21st Century learning; it’s modern technology rather than just using pencil and paper all the time.”

The school makes use of Minecraft’s lesson bank and monthly challenge packs to enhance the curriculum.

And the platform is ideal for motivating those children less likely to thrive using more traditional learning methods.

They astound me with what they can produce no matter what barriers to learning they have.”

Teacher Shona Lunnon

Shona said: “There are no limitations to it.

“Most children really, really show their creativity in this and they astound me with what they can produce no matter what barriers to learning they have.”

Minecraft in school lesson plans

Dundee City Council education support officer for digital learning, Meg Brough, is a global Minecraft mentor who helps create lesson plans used around the world.

She said the city is one of only three Scottish local authorities to provide Minecraft: Education Edition access as standard to schools.

I don’t think there’s a subject you can’t teach with Minecraft.”

Megan Brough, teacher and global Minecraft mentor

She said: “I don’t think there’s a subject you can’t teach with Minecraft.”

As an English teacher she has hidden quotes in the game for pupils to find, identify, then explain their meaning.

“It’s about facilitating learning and enhancing the learning they are doing in the classroom.”

Minecraft was created by Mojang and developed for games consoles by Dundee-based 4J Studios.

The Scottish Championship is being hosted by Aspire 2Be with Minecraft: Education Edition and CGI for primary and secondary schools in Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeenshire.

A team from Braeview Academy are the Dundee secondary school finalists, having won their place with their build.

Chris van der Kuyl: Minecraft video game can inspire next generation of digital experts when used in education

