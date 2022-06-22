Minecraft in school: How the best-selling video game replaces pencil and paper in the classroom

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Minecraft is the best-selling video game ever, loved by children and adults the world-over.

But the 3D block-building world is more than just entertainment – it has graduated from teenagers’ bedrooms to the classroom.

And schools in Dundee – home to the console version – are among those making the most of the platform’s specially-adapted education edition.

To find out what’s like to learn with Minecraft we met three Claypotts Castle Primary School pupils preparing to compete in the final of a national competition using the virtual world.

Lacey Castle, Oliver Cameron and Eilidh Shearer are Dundee’s primary school representatives in the Minecraft: Education Edition Scottish Championship in Abertay University on Thursday.

What’s it like using Minecraft in school?

Oliver told us: “It’s very fun; you get to use computers and play Minecraft instead of doing boring maths and literacy.”

Class teacher and Claypotts Castle digital lead Shona Lunnon said the platform teaches collaboration, communication and problem-solving.

She said: “The children enjoy Minecraft because it’s 21st Century learning; it’s modern technology rather than just using pencil and paper all the time.”

The school makes use of Minecraft’s lesson bank and monthly challenge packs to enhance the curriculum.

And the platform is ideal for motivating those children less likely to thrive using more traditional learning methods.

They astound me with what they can produce no matter what barriers to learning they have.” Teacher Shona Lunnon

Shona said: “There are no limitations to it.

“Most children really, really show their creativity in this and they astound me with what they can produce no matter what barriers to learning they have.”

Minecraft in school lesson plans

Dundee City Council education support officer for digital learning, Meg Brough, is a global Minecraft mentor who helps create lesson plans used around the world.

She said the city is one of only three Scottish local authorities to provide Minecraft: Education Edition access as standard to schools.

I don’t think there’s a subject you can’t teach with Minecraft.” Megan Brough, teacher and global Minecraft mentor

She said: “I don’t think there’s a subject you can’t teach with Minecraft.”

As an English teacher she has hidden quotes in the game for pupils to find, identify, then explain their meaning.

“It’s about facilitating learning and enhancing the learning they are doing in the classroom.”

Minecraft was created by Mojang and developed for games consoles by Dundee-based 4J Studios.

The Scottish Championship is being hosted by Aspire 2Be with Minecraft: Education Edition and CGI for primary and secondary schools in Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeenshire.

A team from Braeview Academy are the Dundee secondary school finalists, having won their place with their build.