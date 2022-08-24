Poll: Should Gaelic should be taught more widely in Scottish schools as Perth primary leads the way?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Poll: Should Gaelic should be taught more widely in Scottish schools as Perth primary leads the way?

By Cheryl Peebles
August 24 2022, 6.00pm Updated: August 24 2022, 8.29pm
Goodlyburn Primary School, in Perth, has two Gaelic classes.
Goodlyburn Primary School, in Perth, has two Gaelic classes.

Some children may learn a few words or phrases of Gaelic in school – if their school offers taster lessons.

Others – just over 5,000 last year – are taught entirely in the language, at one of around 60 primary schools around the country which offer what’s known as Gaelic medium education.

But should more lessons in the language be offered to children across Scotland to ensure the future of part of our culture?

Or is it a waste of time to teach a language used only by a tiny minority of the population?

As the Scottish Government launches a consultation on promoting Gaelic and Scots, we want to know your views.

What do you think?

The Scottish Government intends to create new legislation to support Gaelic and Scots  and is seeking views on how to do so.

The consultation was launched at Goodlyburn Primary School, in Perth, where 24 out of around 250 pupils are taught in Gaelic.

Goodlyburn is one of three primary schools in Courier Country to offer Gaelic medium – the others are Breadalbane Academy’s primary school and Whitehills Primary School, Forfar.

Goodlyburn Primary Gaelic teacher Christina McGregor with pupil Leena Valuri. Picture by Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.

Scotland’s 2011 census found that over 57,000 people spoke Gaelic and over 1.5 million declared themselves Scots speakers.

Most Gaelic speakers live in the Highlands and Islands but there is growth in Gaelic speaking communities across the central belt.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Gaelic and Scots are a significant part of Scotland’s culture and we want to ensure they thrive and grow.

“The situation for Gaelic speakers is an improvement on ten years ago as there are increased numbers in Gaelic medium education and more initiatives in place to support Gaelic in Scotland.

“We now need to build on what is in place and this consultation will show how we can make our measures more effective, ensuring Gaelic medium education continues to grow and provides a high quality education, that Bòrd na Gàidhlig [the public body promoting Gaelic] operates effectively in the promotion of Gaelic, and consideration is given to the creation of a Gàidhealtachd [areas with higher percentages of Gaelic speakers].”

