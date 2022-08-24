Goodlyburn Primary: The Perth school where children learn entirely in Gaelic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Goodlyburn Primary: The Perth school where children learn entirely in Gaelic

By Cheryl Peebles
August 24 2022, 6.01pm Updated: August 24 2022, 8.29pm
Gaelic teacher Christina McGregor with pupil Leena Valuri. Photos and video by Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.
Gaelic teacher Christina McGregor with pupil Leena Valuri. Photos and video by Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.

At a school in the centre of Perth, two dozen children learn entirely in Gaelic.

Goodlyburn Primary School is just one of three primary schools in Courier Country to offer what’s known as Gaelic medium education (GME).

This sees children taught exclusively in the language for their first three years, with English only introduced in P4.

Similar provision is offered at Breadalbane Academy’s primary school and Whitehill Primary School, in Forfar.

As the Scottish Government develops new legislation to support Gaelic and Scots and growth of GME, we visited Goodlyburn along with Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville to learn more about how children learn in Gaelic.

Watch: Goodlyburn Primary Gaelic class sing

Most of Goodlyburn Primary School’s 250 or so pupils learn in English, but 24 in two composite classes learn in Gaelic.

Signs around the school are in both languages and the library includes a stock of Gaelic translations of popular children’s books.

Children in the P1 to P3 class are taught entirely in Gaelic to allow them to become fluent.

And it’s a language which is new to most of them, with only a minority coming from families where Gaelic is spoken.

In P4 English is introduced and pupils are taught in both languages.

One of the Goodlyburn Primary Gaelic classes at work with teacher Hamish Munro.

According to a study by Edinburgh University young people in Gaelic medium education performed as well as their peers learning in English, and better in English language.

And Goodlyburn head teacher Annemarie Sands says children reap all the benefits of being bilingual or even multilingual.

Six new P1 pupils have joined the Gaelic classes and she said that they will be fully immersed in the language from the start.

“From P1 the teacher speaks to them the whole day in Gaelic,” she explained

“In P4 to P7 they are still taught everything in Gaelic but they start to learn English, reading and writing, but through the medium of Gaelic.”

Goodlyburn Primary head teacher Annemarie Sands.

Children are taught the same curriculum as peers in adjoining classrooms, and often share topics. They also sometimes teach the 10 other classes some Gaelic phrases, so the whole school benefits.

Only one of the school’s families with children learning in Gaelic speak the language at home.

There are many reasons, Annemarie said, why parents want their children to learn in a language that initially is foreign to them.

They understand the benefits of being bilingual or trilingual and they want this opportunity for their children.”

Head teacher Annemarie Sands

She said: “Some families aren’t from Scotland so they have more than one language already at home.

“They understand the benefits of being bilingual or trilingual and they want this opportunity for their children.

“We have smaller class sizes – at the moment – and some parents feel that’s a benefit.

“A lot of it is word of mouth.”

The school has been teaching in Gaelic for around two decades, she said, and has developed a good reputation for the provision.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville visited Goodlyburn Primary to launch a consultation on supporting Gaelic and Scots, and met pupils Leena Valuri and Leo Methven.

While at the school launching the government’s consultation on its approach to Gaelic and Scots, Ms Somerville said she saw a “real passion” for the language.

She said: “This is a language which is thriving, which is a living, breathing language.

“It’s our responsibility to make sure we are developing that and doing everything we can to support that.

“This school is a fantastic example of Gaelic as a living language, here in the heart of Scotland.”

Do you think Gaelic should be taught more widely in Scottish schools? Have your say through our readers’ poll.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Education

Gaelic teacher Christina McGregor with pupil Leena Valuri. Photos and video by Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.
Poll: Should Gaelic should be taught more widely in Scottish schools as Perth primary…
0
Gaelic teacher Christina McGregor with pupil Leena Valuri. Photos and video by Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.
Haul of 150 trophies in a year for 5 young dancers at Blairgowrie school
0
Gaelic teacher Christina McGregor with pupil Leena Valuri. Photos and video by Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.
What do children learn in P1? St Clement's Primary teachers reveal what happens in…
1
the Grease cast at The Friary
How does it feel when the curtain rises? Dundee Youth Music Theatre reveal the…
0
Gaelic teacher Christina McGregor with pupil Leena Valuri. Photos and video by Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.
In pictures: Looking back on the 2019 Dundee Kiltwalk
0
Gaelic teacher Christina McGregor with pupil Leena Valuri. Photos and video by Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.
Seaview Primary head teacher's resignation announced on first day of term
0
School meals menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Gaelic teacher Christina McGregor with pupil Leena Valuri. Photos and video by Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.
In pictures: How Kirkton High became Baldragon Academy... then rubble
0
Gaelic teacher Christina McGregor with pupil Leena Valuri. Photos and video by Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.
Dundee Kiltwalk 2022: Carnoustie dad's Kiltwalk for cancer charity as son is treated for…
0
Gaelic teacher Christina McGregor with pupil Leena Valuri. Photos and video by Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.
Dundee Kiltwalk 2022: Meet the Perth and Kinross Disability Sport group raising vital funds
0

More from The Courier

Gaelic teacher Christina McGregor with pupil Leena Valuri. Photos and video by Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.
Nicky Clark and Craig Sibbald absences explained as Dundee United boss Jack Ross offers…
0
Gaelic teacher Christina McGregor with pupil Leena Valuri. Photos and video by Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.
Dundee pub manager makes plea for return of stolen Pillars model
0
Dundee United have not had the best start to their season, but Rab Douglas believes it's far too early to be pushing the panic button just yet.
RAB DOUGLAS: Far too early for Dundee United to hit panic button - and…
0
Gaelic teacher Christina McGregor with pupil Leena Valuri. Photos and video by Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.
Poll: Should Gaelic should be taught more widely in Scottish schools as Perth primary…
0
Gaelic teacher Christina McGregor with pupil Leena Valuri. Photos and video by Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.
Wednesday court round-up — Gym lurker and firework firestarter
Deputy First Minister John Swinney
GERS report: Does John Swinney's take on Scotland's finances match reality?