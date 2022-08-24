RAB DOUGLAS: Far too early for Dundee United to hit panic button – and crazy Jack Ross resignation rumours don’t help

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
RAB DOUGLAS: Far too early for Dundee United to hit panic button – and crazy Jack Ross resignation rumours don’t help

By Scott Lorimer
August 24 2022, 6.10pm
Dundee United have not had the best start to their season, but Rab Douglas believes it's far too early to be pushing the panic button just yet.
Jack Ross and his Dundee United goalkeepers are in the spotlight at the moment.

Carljohan Eriksson was brought in to replace Mark Birighitti at the weekend and, by all accounts, he didn’t do particularly well either.

It’s easy to throw the goalie under the bus after a 7-0 and 3-0.

But you can’t blame the goalies for the amount they are conceding.

You have to look at other parts of the team to stop the ball getting to the goalie.

And they need to get that sorted ahead of Sunday. Celtic are rampant at the moment.

I’m sure Jack will be working them all week on their shape and, when you play Celtic, if you get a chance you have to take it and you have to keep the ball when you’ve got it.

Birighitti, left, and Eriksson
They need to try and build confidence in the camp but, to be honest, if you’re a betting man you can’t see past Ange Postecoglou’s side at the moment.

I’m sure United fans will be disappointed with what’s gone on so far but they have to back the team.

Rumours of the manager’s departure earlier this week aren’t helpful at all.

They are only four games into the league season. You have to have a reality check sometimes.

You don’t always hit the ground running.

Players can come in and might take a bit of time to settle into the environment.

You can’t hit the panic button after just a few games.

United sold a lot of season tickets this year, the fans will still turn up in their numbers and they have to get that monkey off their back at some point.

