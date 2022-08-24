RAB DOUGLAS: Far too early for Dundee United to hit panic button – and crazy Jack Ross resignation rumours don’t help

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jack Ross and his Dundee United goalkeepers are in the spotlight at the moment.

Carljohan Eriksson was brought in to replace Mark Birighitti at the weekend and, by all accounts, he didn’t do particularly well either.

It’s easy to throw the goalie under the bus after a 7-0 and 3-0.

But you can’t blame the goalies for the amount they are conceding.

You have to look at other parts of the team to stop the ball getting to the goalie.

And they need to get that sorted ahead of Sunday. Celtic are rampant at the moment.

I’m sure Jack will be working them all week on their shape and, when you play Celtic, if you get a chance you have to take it and you have to keep the ball when you’ve got it.

They need to try and build confidence in the camp but, to be honest, if you’re a betting man you can’t see past Ange Postecoglou’s side at the moment.

I’m sure United fans will be disappointed with what’s gone on so far but they have to back the team.

Rumours of the manager’s departure earlier this week aren’t helpful at all.

They are only four games into the league season. You have to have a reality check sometimes.

You don’t always hit the ground running.

Players can come in and might take a bit of time to settle into the environment.

You can’t hit the panic button after just a few games.

United sold a lot of season tickets this year, the fans will still turn up in their numbers and they have to get that monkey off their back at some point.