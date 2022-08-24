Dundee pub manager makes plea for return of stolen Pillars model By Poppy Watson August 24 2022, 6.21pm Updated: August 24 2022, 8.29pm 0 John Justice in front of The Pillars on Dundee's Crichton Street. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Dundee Too Good To Go: I paid £3 for my mystery bag from Spar in… 0 Police chief says increased shoplifting of food in Tayside 'likely due to cost of… 1 Sophy Mitchell: 'If you're reading this, my amazing husband has announced my death' 2 Missing man with links to Perth spotted near Dundee Airport 0 'My love for her will never be repeated': Husband's tribute as Dundee woman Sophy… 2 Dundee carer snatched 83-year-old's bank card and withdrew £200 Dundee woman fined for pulling down pyjamas and flashing at police Stroppy Dundee teen locked up for refusing to complete payback work order Should I put my bins out? Key questions on Dundee, Angus and Perth and… 2 Broughty Ferry restaurant Collinsons up for sale as owner plans to retire 1 More from The Courier Nicky Clark and Craig Sibbald absences explained as Dundee United boss Jack Ross offers… 0 RAB DOUGLAS: Far too early for Dundee United to hit panic button - and… 0 Goodlyburn Primary: The Perth school where children learn entirely in Gaelic 0 Poll: Should Gaelic should be taught more widely in Scottish schools as Perth primary… 0 Wednesday court round-up — Gym lurker and firework firestarter GERS report: Does John Swinney's take on Scotland's finances match reality?