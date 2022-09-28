SURVEY: Dundee parents express anger over school dinners – tell us what you think

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Frustrated parents took to our social media platforms to vent their discontent with school meals in Dundee and surrounding areas.

Parents complained of lack of quality, small portion sizes – especially in relation to older children – and kids coming home from school hungry or disliking the taste of the meals.

Some parents said they had opted instead for packed lunches, turning down free school dinners in the process, which all pupils in P1 to P5 are entitled to.

One mum even said the meals served in schools had put their child off food they would have previously eaten at home.

The reaction from parents came after we published photographs of three meals served in one Dundee primary school, showing clear discrepancy between expectation and reality.

We value your opinions and, inspired by this reaction on social media, we’re asking you to fill out a quick survey to hear more of your views on school dinners in Tayside.

Same school meals as Dundee served in Angus and Perth and Kinross

The meals are supplied by Tayside Contracts, which produces meals for all local authority schools in Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross.

However it said the meals we pictured are not representative of those in most schools, due to this particular school still serving lunches in classrooms so using disposable containers.

But one mum disagreed. Commenting on our social media pages, Carly Compan said: “Not one Dundee primary. Every Dundee primary.

“How they can feel this is suitable for children is mind boggling. It’s not even about free meals either because some parents are paying for this garbage!”

Sylvia Fox commented: “My daughter refused point blank to eat school meals even thou [sic] they were free and I don’t blame her.”

Shivvy Claire commented: “My P6 child comes home daily complaining of being starving. They somehow seem to think a P1 requires the same amount of food as a P7!

“She says the quality of food is really poor and eating certain things at school is now affecting her habits at home because dinners have put her off some foods.

“There should be some amount of surplus food for hungry children, instead of everything being counted down to the last piece of pasta!

For some children this meal could be the only hot one they get in a day…”

“For some children this meal could be the only hot one they get in a day, and in general, all families expect their children to be adequately fed at school with good quality food. This unfortunately is not happening!”

Allan Morrison commented: “Simple answer is if your [sic] not happy what your kids are fed. Then give them a packed lunch”

And Adele Knapp responded: “Not everyone can afford packed lunches, I choose to give mine packed lunch as I know with what she eats she won’t eat school lunches and luckily can afford to.

“But some families rely on the free school meals and would expect their child to be fed something substantial.”

School meals supplier is addressing portion sizes

Supplier Tayside Contracts, which mass produces the meals, says changes to portion sizes will be made.

A spokeswoman for Tayside Contracts said: “Our current portion sizes are in line with Scottish Government’s recommendations for 5 to 11 year olds, however we are addressing the feedback requesting a two tier portion size in primary schools, and this will be in place for the change of menu in April.”

She added: “We engage in pupil and parent consultation during our menu development process as far as possible, and we are proud of the appetising and nutritious meals we serve.

“As you say, it might be the only hot meal some children will have, and we believe that the two-course meal with vegetables and carb accompaniments as well as the salad, fresh bread and fruit that we serve provides a substantial and well-balanced meal.”