Strathallan School launches its own e-sports hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Strathallan School launches its own e-sports hub

By Laura Devlin
October 10 2022, 4.00pm Updated: October 10 2022, 4.19pm
Strathallan School has installed four competitive gaming rigs. Image: Strathallan School.
Strathallan School has installed four competitive gaming rigs. Image: Strathallan School.

A Perthshire school has launched its very own e-sports facility becoming one of the first in the U.K to give its pupils the opportunity to turn their passion into a profession.

Strathallan School has installed four competitive gaming rigs, allowing pupils to play a variety of games and familiarise themselves with the fundamentals of e-sports.

E-sports is a form of competition using video games and multiplayer video game competitions, particularly between professional players, individually or as teams.

The rigs were partly installed by former pupil Josh Martin – a competitive e-sports racer and founder of his own e-sports company.

Josh said: “This is a truly exciting opportunity for the school. Strathallan now has four racing simulators, on which pupils can play a wide variety of games and familiarise themselves with the fundamentals of e-sports and the opportunities this presents.

“I can definitely see some great competitions brewing at the school.”

E-sports growing in popularity

Josh, whose company Sim Staff has provided support to brands such as Samantha Tan Racing, Gfinity and Formula One, spoke of the growing popularity – and viability – of the e-sports market.

“E-sports has grown massively over the last few years. It has gone from being largely hobbyist to full-time careers, scholarships and global partnerships with major brands”, he said.

Josh Martin. Image: Strathallan School.
Josh Martin. Image: Strathallan School.

“The potential is enormous. Formula One, the teams engaged and other sporting bodies are offering paid opportunities for players to compete with them virtually.

“Hopefully, over time, we will see even more opportunities become available for the next generation of gamers.”

“A progressive move for the school”

Neil Hamilton, head of instrumental music at Strathallan, is helping drive e-sports forward at the school.

He said: “When I was asked if I would get the project running, I was thrilled.

“This is such a progressive move for the school and really demonstrates that they are aware of what pupils are interested in currently.

“This is such an amazing asset for the school and the pupils seem to wholeheartedly agree.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Education

In a message issued to parents the Buckhaven school warned it was against Fife Council policy for anyone to vape or smoke on council grounds.
Levenmouth Academy warns pupils could face police action if caught vaping in school
Former Harris Academy pupils Douglas Soutar(left) and James Lindsay. Image: Paul Reid
'Some teachers had lost a leg in WWI': Harris Academy memories recalled by former…
Strathallan School has installed four competitive gaming rigs. Image: Strathallan School.
Dundee fundraiser Catherine Letford, 10, gets a Courier Gold Star for her charity work
Strathallan School has installed four competitive gaming rigs. Image: Strathallan School.
Can football help improve learning? Grove Academy is finding out
School meals menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Strathallan School has installed four competitive gaming rigs. Image: Strathallan School.
QUIZ: How well do you know Latin and can you translate these mottos?
Strathallan School has installed four competitive gaming rigs. Image: Strathallan School.
SURVEY: Dundee parents express anger over school dinners - tell us what you think
Strathallan School has installed four competitive gaming rigs. Image: Strathallan School.
The days of our lives: Are you in these old school photos from Grove…
Strathallan School has installed four competitive gaming rigs. Image: Strathallan School.
Could Latin make a comeback in state schools? Monifieth High School might be leading…
Strathallan School has installed four competitive gaming rigs. Image: Strathallan School.
Where to pick your own pumpkin in Tayside and Fife

Most Read

1
Strathallan School has installed four competitive gaming rigs. Image: Strathallan School.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
2
HMS Prince of Wales goes under the Forth Bridge in Fife
Stricken HMS Prince of Wales arrives at Rosyth dockyard
3
Strathallan School has installed four competitive gaming rigs. Image: Strathallan School.
New M&S to open in former DW sports gym in Dundee by end of…
4
The child police are searching forwas last seen in the Fairmuir Park area of Dundee
Mystery as police find no trace of young girl in Dundee after welfare concern
5
Strathallan School has installed four competitive gaming rigs. Image: Strathallan School.
Dundee entrepreneur devastated by £5m legal battle says he is spurred by failure
6
Strathallan School has installed four competitive gaming rigs. Image: Strathallan School.
EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry could miss out on £2.5m state-of-the-art lifeboat in RNLI…
7
Strathallan School has installed four competitive gaming rigs. Image: Strathallan School.
Ukrainian youngster joins Dundee United academy after family fled war-torn Lviv for Scotland
8
Strathallan School has installed four competitive gaming rigs. Image: Strathallan School.
St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff
9
Strathallan School has installed four competitive gaming rigs. Image: Strathallan School.
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
5
10
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3

More from The Courier

5 talking points from SNP conference on everything except independence
Strathallan School has installed four competitive gaming rigs. Image: Strathallan School.
Monday court round-up — Speeding firefighter and paramedic punch
Strathallan School has installed four competitive gaming rigs. Image: Strathallan School.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United's superb win over Aberdeen couldn't be better timed - but…
Nicola Sturgeon plans £20bn oil fund for independence
Strathallan School has installed four competitive gaming rigs. Image: Strathallan School.
St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff
Strathallan School has installed four competitive gaming rigs. Image: Strathallan School.
REBECCA BAIRD: Mental health 'awareness' isn't enough and wearing yellow won't keep the kids…
photo shows Dundonian actor Brian Cox outside the DCA.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee should cherish the DCA as other cities lose their independent arts…
Strathallan School has installed four competitive gaming rigs. Image: Strathallan School.
Ukrainian youngster joins Dundee United academy after family fled war-torn Lviv for Scotland
Strathallan School has installed four competitive gaming rigs. Image: Strathallan School.
Comparing tech spec of lifeboats coming to Arbroath and Broughty Ferry under radical RNLI…
Strathallan School has installed four competitive gaming rigs. Image: Strathallan School.
EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry could miss out on £2.5m state-of-the-art lifeboat in RNLI…

Editor's Picks