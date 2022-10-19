The Little Iceberg Musical based on Dundee teacher’s book comes to Monifieth Theatre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A family musical based on a Dundee teacher’s book to help children cope with trauma is coming to Monifieth Theatre.

The Little Iceberg Musical is a story about a young iceberg, floating scared and alone in the sea, who finds trust and hope with the help of a bird.

The story is told entirely in song and dance and deals with many of life’s big emotions and topics.

Requests to bring the show to the area were made by Rev Fiona Reynolds, of Monifieth Church, and an iceberg trail has been set up around the High Street.

The musical is based on The Little Iceberg children’s book, which was written by Claypotts Castle Primary School head teacher Nicky Murray.

The book is informed by childhood trauma science and was put together with the support of child psychologist Dr Suzanne Zeedyk, of Connected Baby in Broughty Ferry.

Suzanne, also a researcher at the University of Dundee, is involved in producing the show, having helped bring it to Glasgow audiences, this year’s Edinburgh Fringe, West Lothian College and Addiewell Prison.

She said: “It’s fascinating that this musical is being used in many different ways.

“When we took it to West Lothian College it was to train staff and students to understand trauma and disconnection.

“At Addiewell Prison we performed in front of a group of male prisoners and their families in the hope of encouraging families to talk about how much they miss each other.

“At Monifieth, it’s very much hoped to bring the community together and open up conversation about people’s emotional needs.”

Suzanne says the story is metaphorical of a child who experiences disconnection, loss, grief and a lack of trust, then begins to deal with pain and learns to have trust and hope once again.

Siobhan Argyle, from Anam Alba, who wrote the musical, says she felt it was important to keep the story as true to the book as possible.

She said: “There are three spoken parts in the book and it had to stay that way because of the message it is trying to convey.

“I wanted to make sure I honoured his [Nicky Murray’s] work and words and was not adding anything to the story, to keep the integrity of it.”

Siobhan, who plays the piano for all of the music in the performance, says many people have a raw, emotional response when watching the show.

Someone asked me if I’d intentionally written a musical to make people cry…” Siobhan Argyle

She added: “Someone asked me if I’d intentionally written a musical to make people cry, which is not the case.

“It is relatable for people in relationships with any other person and many people see it as a refection of their own life, the idea of hope and that we are not alone.”

And it is the theme of relationships which made Rev Reynolds so keen to bring the performance to Monifieth, in connection with host Monifieth Theatre.

She said: “The show tells how kindness from one person to another can transform life – it’s what we are trying to live out, echoed in the show.

“It’s a creative way of helping the whole community to think about the importance of relationships and kindness.”

The Little Iceberg Musical is on at Monifieth Theatre from Thursday to Saturday (October 20-22). See here for tickets.