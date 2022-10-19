The Little Iceberg Musical based on Dundee teacher’s book comes to Monifieth Theatre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Little Iceberg Musical based on Dundee teacher’s book comes to Monifieth Theatre

By Sheanne Mulholland
October 19 2022, 9.00am
 The Little Iceberg Musical. Image supplied by: Dr Suzanne Zeedyk.
 The Little Iceberg Musical. Image supplied by: Dr Suzanne Zeedyk.

A family musical based on a Dundee teacher’s book to help children cope with trauma is coming to Monifieth Theatre.

The Little Iceberg Musical is a story about a young iceberg, floating scared and alone in the sea, who finds trust and hope with the help of a bird.

The story is told entirely in song and dance and deals with many of life’s big emotions and topics.

Requests to bring the show to the area were made by Rev Fiona Reynolds, of Monifieth Church, and an iceberg trail has been set up around the High Street.

The Little Iceberg Musical. Image supplied by: Dr Suzanne Zeedyk.

The musical is based on The Little Iceberg children’s book, which was written by Claypotts Castle Primary School head teacher Nicky Murray.

The book is informed by childhood trauma science and was put together with the support of child psychologist Dr Suzanne Zeedyk, of Connected Baby in Broughty Ferry.

Suzanne, also a researcher at the University of Dundee, is involved in producing the show, having helped bring it to Glasgow audiences, this year’s Edinburgh Fringe, West Lothian College and Addiewell Prison.

She said: “It’s fascinating that this musical is being used in many different ways.

“When we took it to West Lothian College it was to train staff and students to understand trauma and disconnection.

The Little Iceberg Musical. Image supplied by: Dr Suzanne Zeedyk.

“At Addiewell Prison we performed in front of a group of male prisoners and their families in the hope of encouraging families to talk about how much they miss each other.

“At Monifieth, it’s very much hoped to bring the community together and open up conversation about people’s emotional needs.”

Suzanne says the story is metaphorical of a child who experiences disconnection, loss, grief and a lack of trust, then begins to deal with pain and learns to have trust and hope once again.

The Little Iceberg Musical

Siobhan Argyle, from Anam Alba, who wrote the musical, says she felt it was important to keep the story as true to the book as possible.

She said: “There are three spoken parts in the book and it had to stay that way because of the message it is trying to convey.

The Little Iceberg Musical. Image supplied by: Dr Suzanne Zeedyk.

“I wanted to make sure I honoured his [Nicky Murray’s] work and words and was not adding anything to the story, to keep the integrity of it.”

Siobhan, who plays the piano for all of the music in the performance, says many people have a raw, emotional response when watching the show.

Someone asked me if I’d intentionally written a musical to make people cry…”

Siobhan Argyle

She added: “Someone asked me if I’d intentionally written a musical to make people cry, which is not the case.

“It is relatable for people in relationships with any other person and many people see it as a refection of their own life, the idea of hope and that we are not alone.”

And it is the theme of relationships which made Rev Reynolds so keen to bring the performance to Monifieth, in connection with host Monifieth Theatre.

She said: “The show tells how kindness from one person to another can transform life – it’s what we are trying to live out, echoed in the show.

“It’s a creative way of helping the whole community to think about the importance of relationships and kindness.”

The Little Iceberg Musical is on at Monifieth Theatre from Thursday to Saturday (October 20-22). See here for tickets.

Glow sports sessions to tackle anti-social behaviour offered in Angus schools

