ScotRail trains re-start after fault between Perth and Gleneagles

ScotRail trains between Glasgow, Perth and Dundee have re-started after an earlier signalling fault on Wednesday morning.

The early morning fault caused a number of scheduled journeys between Glasgow Queen Street, Dundee, Arbroath, Perth and further north to be cancelled.

A temporary fix was put in place to move trains which had become “trapped” mid journey.

But in an update, ScotRail confirmed the issue had now been fixed and journeys could re-start.

ℹ️ UPDATE: The fault is now fixed and services are now returning to normal. Services may still be subject to delay or revision as we focus on getting trains and crew back into position. Please check your journey here: https://t.co/fWd4ayV1gW or on our mobile app. ^Paul — ScotRail (@ScotRail) October 19, 2022

Travellers have been warned they may some delays and disruption while the schedule returns to normal.

Full details of any delays are being updated on ScotRail’s website.