Home News Perth & Kinross

ScotRail trains re-start after fault between Perth and Gleneagles

By Alasdair Clark
October 19 2022, 9.35am Updated: October 19 2022, 10.19am
ScotRail timetable
The line between Perth and Gleneagles is closed. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

ScotRail trains between Glasgow, Perth and Dundee have re-started after an earlier signalling fault on Wednesday morning.

The early morning fault caused a number of scheduled journeys between Glasgow Queen Street, Dundee, Arbroath, Perth and further north to be cancelled.

A temporary fix was put in place to move trains which had become “trapped” mid journey.

But in an update, ScotRail confirmed the issue had now been fixed and journeys could re-start.

Travellers have been warned they may some delays and disruption while the schedule returns to normal.

Full details of any delays are being updated on ScotRail’s website.

