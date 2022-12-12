Dundee pupils raise funds for foodbanks by singing carols

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee pupils raise funds for foodbanks by singing carols

By Sheanne Mulholland
December 12 2022, 12.17pm Updated: December 12 2022, 1.31pm
Baldragon Academy pupils fundraised for local foodbanks by carol singing at Tesco Extra, Kingsway. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Dundee pupils are spreading Christmas cheer while collecting food and donations for their local foodbanks.

A group of Baldragon Academy pupils raised more than £200 and a trolley full of food donations by carol singing at Tesco Extra, Kingsway, on Friday.

The funds and food will be donated to Ardler Community Centre and Kirkton Community Centre.

The pupils, who are all members of the school’s singing group, will sing again later in the month at Asda, Kirkton, in the hope of raising more donations for the foodbanks.

Amina Muir, acting principal teacher of music at Baldragon Academy, said: “The pupils sing carols in the community every year and they’re always very well received by the public.

Baldragon Academy pupils Toni and Emma Sutherland, Millie Swift and Ellie Hutcheson with teachers Amina Muir, Pauline Robertson on piano and David MacLean on the guitar. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

“It’s great for them because it builds their confidence and gives them an opportunity to perform – music is a performing subject – and it’s a nice thing to do.

“This year we felt really strongly that due to the cost of living crisis, we wanted to support our local community’s foodbanks so that all the donations we raise will stay right here.”

Visits to care homes

The pupils, who range from S1-S6, will also sing carols and festive favourites at Harestane Nursing Home and Balgowan Court retired housing complex later this month.

Song sheets will be handed to the residents who will be encouraged to join in with the singing.

There was lots of support for the Baldragon Academy pupils when they fundraised through carol singing at Tesco Extra, Kingsway. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Amina added: “These events are about spreading Christmas cheer to all different age groups and bringing different generations together.

“It’s lovely to see the elderly people chat to the younger ones and enjoy each others company.”

Margaret Brand, manager at Harestane Nursing Home, says the residents are looking forward to seeing the youngsters.

“They love to see the children and sing carols,” she said. “It brings back so many memories for them.

“It’s so important to do these things because a lot of the clients would have gone out to see carol singers or visit the Whitehall Theatre before they were unwell or when they were more able to do so.

“It keeps them connected with the community and brings them together.”

