Dundee pupils raise funds for foodbanks by singing carols

Dundee pupils are spreading Christmas cheer while collecting food and donations for their local foodbanks.

A group of Baldragon Academy pupils raised more than £200 and a trolley full of food donations by carol singing at Tesco Extra, Kingsway, on Friday.

The funds and food will be donated to Ardler Community Centre and Kirkton Community Centre.

The pupils, who are all members of the school’s singing group, will sing again later in the month at Asda, Kirkton, in the hope of raising more donations for the foodbanks.

Amina Muir, acting principal teacher of music at Baldragon Academy, said: “The pupils sing carols in the community every year and they’re always very well received by the public.

“It’s great for them because it builds their confidence and gives them an opportunity to perform – music is a performing subject – and it’s a nice thing to do.

“This year we felt really strongly that due to the cost of living crisis, we wanted to support our local community’s foodbanks so that all the donations we raise will stay right here.”

Visits to care homes

The pupils, who range from S1-S6, will also sing carols and festive favourites at Harestane Nursing Home and Balgowan Court retired housing complex later this month.

Song sheets will be handed to the residents who will be encouraged to join in with the singing.

Amina added: “These events are about spreading Christmas cheer to all different age groups and bringing different generations together.

“It’s lovely to see the elderly people chat to the younger ones and enjoy each others company.”

Margaret Brand, manager at Harestane Nursing Home, says the residents are looking forward to seeing the youngsters.

“They love to see the children and sing carols,” she said. “It brings back so many memories for them.

“It’s so important to do these things because a lot of the clients would have gone out to see carol singers or visit the Whitehall Theatre before they were unwell or when they were more able to do so.

“It keeps them connected with the community and brings them together.”