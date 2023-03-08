Help your child with the move into primary 1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Education

Help your child with the move into primary 1

In partnership with High School of Dundee
March 8 2023, 4.24pm
A teacher helps a pupil as he makes the P1 transition from nursery

For children and parents, navigating that crucial transition from nursery to P1 can be challenging. Find out how the High School of Dundee paves the way for your child.

Moving from nursery to primary 1 is a big step for children. A new environment, new people and new routines can overwhelm young children, making them feel anxious about going to school. Parents will naturally be concerned about whether their child will be able to adapt to these changes and thrive in school.

High School of Dundee (HSD) has come up with a unique solution to help guide children, and even their parents, through this crucial phase.

HSD paves the way for a smooth P1 transition

HSD has created the role of early years transition practitioner to make sure that the P1 transition from nursery goes as smoothly as possible.

Claire Proudfoot, deputy head of Junior Years says: “We have a transition practitioner who joins us in the P1 classroom from August until December. She helps our pupils to settle into school life, making sure they are happy and feel comfortable in their new environment.”

There are also days set aside to gradually introduce incoming pupils to the school and prevent them from feeling the initial shock of being among fresh faces in unfamiliar surroundings. “We have Transition Days where the children (and parents) who will be joining us, come to visit school. We reach out to all our feeder nurseries, sometimes as far as Perth or St Andrews. A teacher from the P1 team visits your child in their nursery in the summer term. This is an exciting opportunity to talk about coming to school,” adds Claire.

4 more ways your child gets the best possible start at HSD:

1. Small class sizes

At HSD, there are only 20 pupils at most in each primary 1 and 2 class. Claire explains: “Small class sizes give our teachers time to get to know their children and forge a bond. Building a strong relationship with every pupil is very important. Small class sizes ensure pupils receive individual attention from their teacher and this is makes learning easier.” In this way, children get all the attention they need to learn the basics: to read, write and understand numbers.

2. Fun and engaging ways to learn

Pupils draw on a piece of paper on a red table as they make P1 transition from nursery
HSD offers a varied and fun curriculum to help pupils find engaging ways to learn.

They say “all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.” That’s why HSD offers a varied and fun curriculum to help pupils find engaging ways to learn. Alongside the pupils’ home-room teacher (who is experienced in the Early Years) there is specialist teaching in music and PE, as well as weekly visits to the library and the computing suite. “Our ethos is to reach out to all learners; no one child learns in the same way as another,” says Claire.

3. A focus on wellbeing

The High School of Dundee is a caring and secure environment where pupils are encouraged and valued. Alongside academic progress, there is a focus on developing confidence and social skills.

Claire said, “There’s a soft start in the morning – pupils play with the toys or games and music is playing in the background. Pupils come into school, unpack bags and play for a short while. This is an important opportunity to catch up with friends before the start of the day.

“Children enjoy routine and by the time they’ve been here for a week or two, they know what’s happening each day and that’s very important.’

‘We’re keen to nurture their character and their personality and there are a variety of different clubs on offer – something for everyone. At the High School of Dundee, there are lots of opportunities outside of the classroom. We want our pupils to become rounded young people, well prepared for the exciting challenges that lie ahead.”

4. Available support for those who require it

HSD makes sure there’s ample support within the school for anyone who needs it. There are pupil support assistants to help teachers deliver the curriculum; they also assist young pupils at this key stage in their education. There are specialist Learning Support teachers too. Before and after school care is also available to children and parents without the need for a booking. Claire says: “There’s a partnership between the teacher, the pupil and the parent; we’re all working together to achieve the same goals.”

A warm welcome awaits you and your child. Book a tour or taster day at High School of Dundee.

