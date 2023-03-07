Fife’s teacher staffing ‘crisis’ as council advertises for 7 maths teachers and 10 CDT teachers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife’s teacher staffing ‘crisis’ as council advertises for 7 maths teachers and 10 CDT teachers

By Sheanne Mulholland
March 7 2023, 4.31pm Updated: March 7 2023, 5.56pm
A staffing ‘crisis’ in Fife schools has been revealed as seven maths teacher posts and 10 craft, design and technology teacher posts are advertised, says a union rep.

The level of vacancies – currently on Fife Council’s website – is ‘extraordinary’ says Graeme Keir, Fife rep for teaching union, the EIS.

He says many head teachers have already had to recruit primary teachers to teach numeracy instead of maths in the early years of secondary school.

And that head teachers are also relying on physics and computing teachers and senior management to cover maths lessons.

Some are also trying to re-allocate budgets to offer principal teacher roles to maths teachers, says Graeme.

Graeme Keir, Fife EIS rep. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

Maths and CDT are both key STEM subjects which are seen as strategic curriculum areas in developing Scotland’s economy.

Steps must be taken to save maths

Graeme said: “It’s important that we address this issue now as head teachers may have to adjust their timetables in the coming years to offer less maths.

“This comes as a University of Stirling report warned last week of the narrowing of the curriculum over the last 10 years.

“We’ve already seen a major decline in subjects such as modern languages and home economics. Urgent attention must be paid if we are not to lose the skills of maths teachers.”

Graeme believes the solution lies in raising teachers’ pay and urgently addressing terms and conditions.

Kip McGrath is hiring for English and Maths tutors.
Shutterstock.

Fife Council said there was a national shortage of maths and CDT teachers for a ‘few years now’ and ‘Fife is no different’.

However, for comparison, Dundee and Angus councils are advertising one maths teacher post each and none for CDT teachers.

Perth and Kinross Council has no subject specific teacher job adverts but is looking for ‘secondary teachers at various locations’, so it is unclear how many vacancies it has in these subjects.

Active recruitment in Fife

Shelagh McLean, head of education service at Fife Council. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Shelagh McLean, head of education service at Fife Council, said: “We’re actively recruiting teachers, taking every opportunity to advertise positions and attract more teachers to Fife.

“The number of vacancies is higher than we would normally expect, reflecting the national position, but we are doing all we can to fill vacancies.

Fife’s a great place to live and work.”

Shelagh McLean

“We’ve got a good induction and professional development programme for our teachers and Fife’s a great place to live and work with lots of vibrant schools in varied communities, offering rewarding experiences for teachers.

“I hope that anyone either starting out on their career or perhaps looking for a change will consider coming here to work with our young people.”

Shelagh said in the meantime head teachers are timetabling staff in accordance with skills, knowledge and expertise, and in relation to the subjects they are qualified to teach.

She said: “The broad general education goes up to S3 and primary teachers are therefore well placed to support the development of literacy and numeracy up to that age.”

