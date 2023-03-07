Our best pictures as 450 children perform in Perth and Kinross schools dance event By Cheryl Peebles March 7 2023, 4.42pm Updated: March 7 2023, 7.11pm 0 Children from Aberuthven Primary School were among the performers. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Around 450 dancers from schools in Perth and Kinross took to the stage – and our photographer was there to catch the action. The annual Creative Day of Dance was held in Perth Concert Hall on Tuesday morning. Pupils from 14 primary schools across Perthshire took part. Children performed creative dance choreographed with their teachers. And with themes ranging from Under the Sea to Journey into Space, there was plenty of imagination put into routines. There was also a look back at music and performance from times gone by with a Decades Dance section. Our Creative Day of Dance pictures: Crieff Primary School children perform their Journey Through Space routine. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson. More space action from Crieff Primary. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson. You’re Welcome provided the soundtrack for Tulloch Primary. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Dunning Primary School. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson. Crieff Primary School. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson. Kenmore Primary school. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson. Dunning Primary School. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson. Kenmore Primary School. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson. Kenmore Primary School. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson. Tulloch Primary School. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson. Kenmore Primary School. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson. Kenmore Primary School. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson. Kinnoull Primary School. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson. Kinnoull Primary School. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson. Kinnoull Primary School. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson. Comrie Primary School. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson. Comrie Primary School. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson. Forgandenny Primary School. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson. Forgandenny Primary School. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson. Aberuthven Primary School. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson. Aberuthven Primary School. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson. Aberuthven Primary School. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson. Aberuthven Primary School. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close