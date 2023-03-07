Our best pictures as 450 children perform in Perth and Kinross schools dance event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

Our best pictures as 450 children perform in Perth and Kinross schools dance event

By Cheryl Peebles
March 7 2023, 4.42pm Updated: March 7 2023, 7.11pm
Children from Aberuthven Primary School were among the performers. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Children from Aberuthven Primary School were among the performers. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Around 450 dancers from schools in Perth and Kinross took to the stage – and our photographer was there to catch the action.

The annual Creative Day of Dance was held in Perth Concert Hall on Tuesday morning.

Pupils from 14 primary schools across Perthshire took part.

Children performed creative dance choreographed with their teachers.

And with themes ranging from Under the Sea to Journey into Space, there was plenty of imagination put into routines.

There was also a look back at music and performance from times gone by with a Decades Dance section.

Our Creative Day of Dance pictures:

Crieff Primary School children perform their Journey Through Space routine. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
More space action from Crieff Primary. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
You’re Welcome provided the soundtrack for Tulloch Primary. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dunning Primary School. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Crieff Primary School. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Kenmore Primary school. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dunning Primary School. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Kenmore Primary School. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Kenmore Primary School. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Tulloch Primary School. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Kenmore Primary School. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Kenmore Primary School. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Kinnoull Primary School. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Kinnoull Primary School. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Kinnoull Primary School. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Comrie Primary School. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Comrie Primary School. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Forgandenny Primary School. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Forgandenny Primary School. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Aberuthven Primary School. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Aberuthven Primary School. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Aberuthven Primary School. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Aberuthven Primary School. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

