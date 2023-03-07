Our best pictures as 450 children perform in Perth and Kinross schools dance event

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Around 450 dancers from schools in Perth and Kinross took to the stage – and our photographer was there to catch the action.

The annual Creative Day of Dance was held in Perth Concert Hall on Tuesday morning.

Pupils from 14 primary schools across Perthshire took part.

Children performed creative dance choreographed with their teachers.

And with themes ranging from Under the Sea to Journey into Space, there was plenty of imagination put into routines.

There was also a look back at music and performance from times gone by with a Decades Dance section.

Our Creative Day of Dance pictures: