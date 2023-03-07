How Dundee primary schools ‘avoided extreme dip’ in performance during pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

How Dundee primary schools ‘avoided extreme dip’ in performance during pandemic

By Debbie Clarke
March 7 2023, 4.43pm Updated: March 7 2023, 5.31pm
Ardler Primary in Dundee.
Work in Dundee primary schools pre-pandemic to improve attainment ensured levels didn't drastically dip during the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured is Ardler Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Work in Dundee primary schools pre-pandemic to improve attainment ensured levels didn’t fall drastically during the coronavirus outbreak, according to the council.

A new report shows while there was a decline in pupils’ performance in literacy and numeracy during the pandemic, the numbers in Dundee schools held up compared to the Scottish average.

Councillor Stewart Hunter, Dundee City Council children and families convener, said the ‘dip’ in attainment levels in primary schools was not as extreme as other parts of the country.

Dundee City Council’s children and families service has published a report on achievement of Curriculum for Excellence (CfE) levels for 2021/22.

It shows the proportion of children and young people who have achieved expected levels in literacy and numeracy for their stage.

Overall attainment in literacy: Primary 1, 4 & 7

The key statistics in reading, writing, and listening and talking were:

  • 80% of primary school pupils in Dundee achieved their expected CfE level in reading. The national average was 78%.
  • 72% of primary school pupils in Dundee achieved their expected CfE level in writing. The national average was  73%.
  • 86% per cent of primary school pupils in Dundee achieved their expected CfE level in listening and talking. The national average was 85%.

Statistics for attainment in numeracy

Overall attainment in numeracy: Primary 1, 4 & 7

The key data for numeracy showed:

  • 83% of pupils achieved their expected CfE level in P1. The national average was 84%.
  • 73% of pupils achieved their expected CfE level in P4. The national average was 75%.
  • 74% of pupils achieved their expected CfE level in P7. The national average was 76%.

However, figures showed an improvement in numeracy attainment among Dundee primary pupils living in the most deprived areas.

In 2017/18 69% of them achieved the expected level compared to the Scottish average of 71%.

But in 2021/22, 72% did so compared to the Scottish average of 70%.

Mr Hunter said: “What the data is showing us is that there was a dip through the pandemic which was not unexpected.

Cllr Stewart Hunter, Dundee City Council children and families convener. Image: DC Thomson

“But when we look at the Scottish average, our dip wasn’t as extreme as other parts of the country.

“This shows me that a lot of the work we put in place over the last few years to improve attainment and to support our young people held up through the pandemic.

“What we now need to do is re-build on the work we have done to improve attainment across the city.”

Dundee schools build a solid foundation pre-pandemic

Paul Fleming, Dundee City Council chief education officer, said the pre-pandemic work in schools included improving the quality of learning and teaching and quality of leadership.

As well as creating learning environments suitable for learning for all and reducing the number of exclusions.

He said this built a solid foundation going into the pandemic.

He said: “During the pandemic we had the online learning as well as a real focus on literacy, numeracy and well-being.

“This made sure young people were in the best position to learn as possible.”

Work to continue improving attainment

Mr Hunter added: “There are still challenges.

“Covid isn’t completely away but we understand the difficulties a lot of young people and families have had coming out of the pandemic.

“There is support we need to put in place and this is work we are continuing to build on to improve attainment as we go forward.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Schools

Work in Dundee primary schools pre-pandemic to improve attainment ensured levels didn't drastically dip during the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured is Ardler Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Our best pictures as 450 children perform in Perth and Kinross schools dance event
Work in Dundee primary schools pre-pandemic to improve attainment ensured levels didn't drastically dip during the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured is Ardler Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife's teacher staffing 'crisis' as council advertises for 7 maths teachers and 10 CDT…
Work in Dundee primary schools pre-pandemic to improve attainment ensured levels didn't drastically dip during the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured is Ardler Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Schoolgirl knocked out during shocking Kirkcaldy High attack as woman yells ‘kick her in…
Work in Dundee primary schools pre-pandemic to improve attainment ensured levels didn't drastically dip during the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured is Ardler Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Burnside Primary: 'Storm Otto ripped our Carnoustie school roof off but couldn't keep us…
Work in Dundee primary schools pre-pandemic to improve attainment ensured levels didn't drastically dip during the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured is Ardler Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
'Significant reduction' in exams in Scottish schools proposed in qualifications review
Poppy Findlay in her costume for World Book Day 2023.
Our World Book Day competition winner is Poppy Findlay, 4, from Broughty Ferry
Work in Dundee primary schools pre-pandemic to improve attainment ensured levels didn't drastically dip during the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured is Ardler Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
School strikes suspended as union recommends teachers accept new pay offer
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Work in Dundee primary schools pre-pandemic to improve attainment ensured levels didn't drastically dip during the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured is Ardler Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
How World Book Day has become 'less gimmicky' at Dundee and Angus primary schools
Work in Dundee primary schools pre-pandemic to improve attainment ensured levels didn't drastically dip during the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured is Ardler Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Auchterarder pupils dress up as their favourite characters to mark World Book Day

Most Read

1
Work in Dundee primary schools pre-pandemic to improve attainment ensured levels didn't drastically dip during the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured is Ardler Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Probe as man’s body found in Fife river
2
Work in Dundee primary schools pre-pandemic to improve attainment ensured levels didn't drastically dip during the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured is Ardler Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Family-run Perthshire coach business to close after more than 50 years
3
Work in Dundee primary schools pre-pandemic to improve attainment ensured levels didn't drastically dip during the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured is Ardler Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Schoolgirl knocked out during shocking Kirkcaldy High attack as woman yells ‘kick her in…
4
Work in Dundee primary schools pre-pandemic to improve attainment ensured levels didn't drastically dip during the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured is Ardler Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Former Costa Coffee in Carnoustie to be auctioned
5
Work in Dundee primary schools pre-pandemic to improve attainment ensured levels didn't drastically dip during the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured is Ardler Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Murderer who strangled and stabbed Fife teen Karen Dewar to death has freedom bid…
6
Work in Dundee primary schools pre-pandemic to improve attainment ensured levels didn't drastically dip during the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured is Ardler Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
42
7
Work in Dundee primary schools pre-pandemic to improve attainment ensured levels didn't drastically dip during the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured is Ardler Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Sadness as Perthshire gift shop to close after just 16 months
8
Louise Russell and David Christopher will walk the North Coast 500 later this year.
Cupar couple’s vow to help others after losing son and daughter within a year
9
Work in Dundee primary schools pre-pandemic to improve attainment ensured levels didn't drastically dip during the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured is Ardler Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Jim Goodwin offers Bill Hamid update as Dundee United boss tackles Ryan Edwards struggles
10
Work in Dundee primary schools pre-pandemic to improve attainment ensured levels didn't drastically dip during the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured is Ardler Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Heavy snow heading for Tayside and Fife as second yellow weather warning issued

More from The Courier

Work in Dundee primary schools pre-pandemic to improve attainment ensured levels didn't drastically dip during the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured is Ardler Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
5 Dunfermline v Falkirk talking points as Dunfermline put one hand on League One…
Work in Dundee primary schools pre-pandemic to improve attainment ensured levels didn't drastically dip during the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured is Ardler Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Arbroath WIN Ricky Little red card appeal
Work in Dundee primary schools pre-pandemic to improve attainment ensured levels didn't drastically dip during the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured is Ardler Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Referee Willie Collum had no reason to believe football star got deliberately booked in…
Work in Dundee primary schools pre-pandemic to improve attainment ensured levels didn't drastically dip during the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured is Ardler Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Disappointment as £11m plan for new Fife health centres hit by major funding delay
Work in Dundee primary schools pre-pandemic to improve attainment ensured levels didn't drastically dip during the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured is Ardler Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
KEVIN PRINGLE: SNP opposition is enjoying spectacle of leadership contest – but they are…
Work in Dundee primary schools pre-pandemic to improve attainment ensured levels didn't drastically dip during the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured is Ardler Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Anger as government cash for tackling attainment gap in Dundee used to balance council's…
Work in Dundee primary schools pre-pandemic to improve attainment ensured levels didn't drastically dip during the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured is Ardler Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife man told partner 'just go to sleep' as he blocked her nose and…
Sewage in Aberfeldy.
Toilet etiquette reminder after 'distressing' sewage floods Aberfeldy street
Work in Dundee primary schools pre-pandemic to improve attainment ensured levels didn't drastically dip during the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured is Ardler Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Who do YOU want as next first minister of Scotland ... and what should…
Work in Dundee primary schools pre-pandemic to improve attainment ensured levels didn't drastically dip during the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured is Ardler Primary in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Our best pictures as 450 children perform in Perth and Kinross schools dance event

Editor's Picks

Most Commented