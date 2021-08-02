Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Education / Schools

School Covid rules: Will bubbles and face masks still be required?

By Cheryl Peebles
August 2 2021, 3.41pm Updated: August 3 2021, 12.25pm
Will face masks remain in school this term?

These are the among the key questions parents, pupils and staff hope will be answered by the First Minister on Tuesday.

Scottish schools start to reopen next week – with Angus teachers returning to work on Tuesday, August 10, and pupils back the next day – but we are yet to hear what changes may be made to existing rules.

Until the summer holidays, school Covid rules meant secondary school pupils and staff were required to wear face coverings in class and while moving around buildings.

In primary schools, classes were kept apart in ‘bubbles’, with staggered break and lunch times to minimise contact.

Nicola Sturgeon to announce Covid lockdown change decision on Tuesday

Nicola Sturgeon is expected to confirm in her briefing whether Covid lockdown rules will end on August 9, and it’s anticipated she will also outline arrangements for schools.

She is to address the Scottish Parliament from around 2pm, and although it is likely she will announce the shift from level 0 restrictions, it is expected the current requirement for face masks for the wider public will remain.

Other schools in Tayside and Fife reopen on Monday August 16 for staff. Dundee pupils are back the next day and those in Perth and Kinross and Fife the day after that.

Staff, parents and pupils are waiting to hear what is required of them.

Labour spokesman for education and skills Michael Marra said the continuation or otherwise of bubbles and face masks in schools were among the key questions they would want answered.

And he accused Ms Sturgeon of failing to give timely clarity around what school will be like this term

The Dundee-based MSP for North East Scotland said: “When we pushed the First Minister on this last time, her response was that decisions would be communicated well ahead of the new term.

“She has already failed on that.

“Tomorrow we are talking about five working days until schools start opening up.

“Head teachers don’t know what’s happening, directors of education don’t know what’s happening, no one knows.”

Schools south of the border, which remain on holiday until the end of the month, know more about the term ahead, he said.

“We have had no clarity on bubbles or masks for pupils, which for many parents will be some of the key issues.”

Mr Marra also called for a comprehensive plan for infection prevention, including “proper” ventilation of school buildings and claimed no such preparations had been made over the holidays.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “The First Minister will set out proposed steps for moving beyond level 0 to parliament on Tuesday.”

First vaccine doses for vulnerable teenagers should be completed in August

