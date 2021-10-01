Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
As a quine she was scolded for writing ‘tatties’ – now Perth High’s Mrs Fraser is Scots Teacher o’ the Year

By Rebecca McCurdy
October 1 2021, 5.11pm
English teacher Kerry Fraser won the Teacher o' the Year Award on September 25.

Kerry Fraser was always told in primary school that using her native Scots language was wrong and improper.

But now a teacher herself, she challenges that outdated view by encouraging pupils in her English classes at Perth High School to speak and write in Scots.

And she has won a prestigious award for her efforts to keep the language alive.

Kerry, originally from Aberdeen, grew up speaking Doric as part of her everyday life and hopes to inspire the younger generation to love the language by challenging the negative view often associated with it.

This sometimes includes pupils picking up just a “wee smattering” of the language but her efforts earned her the title of Teacher o’ the Year at the Scots Language Awards on September 25.

There was a long time where we thought of Scots as being something lesser.”

Kerry Fraser.

She said: “At primary school I still remember my P6 teacher telling me that the way I spoke was wrong and correcting me for writing that my dad grew tatties in his garden.

“It sticks with you. I think there was a long time where we thought of Scots as being something lesser. There seems to be much more of a revolution now.”

Her pupils from S1 to S6 take part in language challenges including writing creatively and reading the weather in Scots.

Senior pupils studying National 5 and Higher courses also complete a Scottish set text as part of their SQA examinations, including work by famous Scots writers Robert Burns, Ann Donovan and Ena Lamont Stewart.

Mrs Fraser is also working towards establishing the SQA Scots Language Award in the school’s English department.

Often pupils associate Scots with the way their grannies speak, Kerry said, but she helps them appreciate the value in speaking in their native tongue.

She said: “Some young people know lots of words and they’re really keen to talk about it because finally they’re hearing someone say what they’re saying isn’t wrong.”

She added: “I think it’s a really important part of our culture and we teach French and Spanish in our school so Scots should be there as well.

“Young people should be able to write in their own language if they choose to.”

Heather McMahon, principal teacher of English at Perth High School, said: “Kerry’s passion and enthusiasm for Scots language has really driven the development in the department.

“It’s wonderful to see how the students have reacted and the truly amazing thing is that you often see young people popping in to have a few words with Kerry in Scots.

“The award is very well deserved and it’s fantastic that Kerry’s far-sighted work is being recognised.”

