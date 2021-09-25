Winners of the 2021 Scots Language Awards announced

Scots celebrities, artists and speakers gathered at Broughty Ferry’s Gardyne Theatre to celebrate culture and language for the Scots Language Awards 2021.

Organised by Hands up for Trad, the awards recognise the heroic efforts and work of the people and organisations who all champion Scots’ unique culture, music and words.

The audience, many of whom were gathering from across the Scots community for the first time since before lockdown, were treated to interviews with the winners of 13 awards.

The event, held on the evening of Saturday September 25, was hosted by writer and broadcaster Alistair Heather alongside poet and social media star Len Pennie.

They introduced live performances from Victoria McNulty, Anna Stewart, Cameron Nixon, Alison Miller, and Ellie Beaton.

Winners included The Scots Champion Award presented to John Hodgart, and the Janet Paisley Services to Scots Award sponsored by Creative Scotland, which this year went to Derrick McClure.

Sponsored by the Scottish Government, Cabinet Secretary for Scotland’s Languages Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “These awards demonstrate that Scots is a vital part of this country’s cultural identity, and it is crucial we encourage and nurture the creativity of those who speak the language.

“The Scottish Government is proud to sponsor these awards and my warmest congratulations to all of this year’s winners.”

Karen Dick, Head of Place, Partnerships & Communities at Creative Scotland said: “Scots Language is an important part of our history and culture with rich oral traditions still very much alive in song, drama and storytelling.

“It’s terrific to see these awards celebrating and showcasing the creativity and excellence of those championing the Scots Language today.

“Huge congratulations Derrick McClure, the winner of the Janet Paisley Lifetime Achievement Award which we are pleased to support in recognition of his lifelong commitment to the language.”

The 13 award categories, sponsors and winners:

*Scots Project o the Year sponsored by Scots Hoose: Scots Dictionary for Schools app

*Scots Bairns Book o the Year sponsored by Scottish Government: The Glasgow Gruffalo’s Wean, by Elaine C. Smith

*Scots Speaker o the Year sponsored by Scots Language Centre: Iona Fyfe

*Scots Performer o’ the Year sponsored by Traditional Arts & Culture Scotland: Len Pennie

*Scots Teacher o the Year sponsored by Scottish Qualifications Authority: Kerry Fraser, Perth High School

*Scots Book o the Year sponsored by Scottish Book Trust: The Young Team by Graeme Armstrong (Picador)

*Scots Champion Award: John Hodgart

*Scots Business o the Year sponsored by Scots Language Society: Lidl

*Scots Schuil o the Year sponsored by Itchy Coo/Black & White Publishing: Troqueer Primary School, Dumfries

*Janet Paisley Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Creative Scotland: Derrick McClure

*Young Scots Writer o’ the Year sponsored by Education Scotland: Hope and Lucy Freeman

*Scots Media Person o the Year sponsored by Dictionaries of the Scots Language: Littlest Chicken

*Scots Writer o the Year sponsored by National Library of Scotland: Victoria McNulty