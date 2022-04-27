Kids at Leuchars Primary build memorial garden in tribute to office worker Mrs Suzy Mackenzie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Kids at Leuchars Primary build memorial garden in tribute to office worker Mrs Suzy Mackenzie

By Sheanne Mulholland
April 27 2022, 4.18pm Updated: April 27 2022, 6.01pm
Teacher Meg Allan with Leuchars Primary School pupils, holding photo of Suzy Mackenzie.
Pupils at Leuchars Primary School are building a new memorial garden in tribute to Mrs Suzy Mackenzie.

Mrs Mackenzie had worked in the school for 25 years when she passed away last summer from cancer in the mouth.

Having worked in the office, Mrs Mackenzie was described by her colleagues as the ‘familiar face’ everyone knew – pupils, parents, and staff.

And yet Covid requirements to wear face masks in schools last academic year meant she was able to hide her illness, even when she struggled to talk.

Mrs Suzy Mackenzie worked at Leuchars Primary School for 25 years.

Mrs Mackenzie worked right up until the last day of term before the summer break, then passed away on the last day of the holidays.

P7 pupil Iona Randal-Wight, 12, has been at the school since P1 and remembers Mrs Mackenzie fondly.

She said: “She was really kind and sweet. She saved me a lot of late slips when I was younger.

“She was really into flowers and gardening, she loved the colour purple and she loved her turtle when she was young.”

P6 pupil Ilaisa Macawai, 10, added: “I was shocked and sad when I found out. I knew her quite well. She didn’t ever shout or get mad at anyone, she was kind.

“Everyone knew her and would say ‘hi’ as they went past the office.”

Padre Mike Rutter (MOD) with pupils Ilaisa Macawai, Gregor Warden, Amarh Shatler and Iona Randal-Wight.

Mrs Meg Allan, P3 teacher at the school, met Mrs Mackenzie when she joined the school in 1998 and the pair quickly became close friends.

Mrs Allan said: “I can’t put into words what she meant to the school. She was a rock to staff and a welcoming smile to every pupil and parent – a familiar face.

“She never stopped smiling. The last couple of years were quite difficult for her but you wouldn’t have known it, she never let her guard down or let anyone know she was ill.

No one knew, she just kept going.”

Meg Allan.

“She had a tumour in her mouth and could hardly talk but masks were in place so no one knew, she just kept going.

“I knew she was bad, she phoned me. I couldn’t quite take it in, even now I still can’t imagine life without her, I still can’t believe she’s not here.”

Pupils Amarh Shatler and Iona Randal-Wight.

Mrs Mackenzie’s absence was felt throughout the school and a ‘purple day’ fundraiser was organised in her honour, where pupils dressed in her favourite colour.

Keen to put the money towards a special place to remember her, the school’s pupil council came up with the idea of a memorial garden, which they named ‘The Resilience Garden’.

The school used the funds raised, plus a £5,000 donation from the Ministry Of Defence based at Leuchars Station, to purchase the materials needed for the garden.

P7 pupil Amarah Shutler, 11, said: “We came up with the ideas for the garden and did drawings of everything we wanted. We wanted it to be somewhere relaxing.”

Fellow P7 pupil Gregor Warden, also 11, added: “We will have a fountain in the middle, bug hotels and lots of flowers. I’m looking forward to seeing it all finished, Mrs Mackenzie would have loved it.”

