St Andrews pupil’s confidence soars after bag design chosen for golf stars at The Open

A St Andrews pupil’s self-belief has soared since designing the tour bag professional golfers are using at The Open.

Iona Turner, 17, won a competition by Callaway and the St Andrews Links Trust to have her design featured on the 150th Open Championship tour bag.

The St Leonards School pupil said the win has increased her confidence she could pursue a career in design.

Her creation, which she named Nessie’s Round to Play, was selected from 65 entries from both her school and neighbouring Madras College.

She said: “When I got the call to tell me I had won it was incredibly exciting – I was very shocked.

“I am incredibly grateful that I decided to submit an entry and feel honoured to have my design win. It really feels like a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Currently in her final year at school, Iona hopes to go on to either study art or medicine at university.

She said: “I have loved working with the Callaway team and found the design process in California very exciting.

“Having the people in charge so excited by my imagination and design has been fantastic.

“It has given me a huge boost in confidence that I could entertain a future in design.”

From Iona’s original sketches, the limited edition 150th Open Championship tour bag has been brought to life and can currently be seen on television screens around the world.

It is carried by the Callaway staff professionals playing in the historic major, including 2016 Masters winner Danny Willett, Francesco Molinari, winner of the 2018 Open Championship, 2016 Open champion Henrik Stenson, and winner of the 2021 Abrdn Scottish Open, Min Woo Lee.

Iona’s design was initially shortlisted, along with those of nine other pupils from across the two schools. All ten of these designs were made into sculptures and scattered around the centre of St Andrews, creating the Big Bag Trail.

The sculptures will be auctioned on July 19 to raise funds for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) and Scottish Sports Futures (Changing Lives Through Sport).

Simon Brian, head teacher at St Leonards, said: “I am incredibly proud of Iona’s success, and to see her design, inspired by the home town that she loves, will make for a completely unique and very exciting experience.”