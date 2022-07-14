Perthshire teen to represent Team GB at European Youth Olympic Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perthshire teen to represent Team GB at European Youth Olympic Festival

By Laura Devlin
July 14 2022, 5.15pm Updated: July 16 2022, 10.30am
Evan Davidson, who is a pupil at Strathallan School, will join a 16-strong junior squad heading out to Banská Bystrica, Slovakia in July.
A Perthshire teenager has been selected to represent Great Britain at the 2022 European Youth Olympic Festival.

Evan Davidson, who is a pupil at Strathallan School, will join a 16-strong junior squad heading out to Banská Bystrica, Slovakia later this month.

At 15 years old, Evan is one of the youngest swimmers selected for the squad and his selection follows impressive performances for his age-group – including his performance in the junior 400 IM final at the British Championships in April.

The European Youth Olympic Festival, which runs from July 24-30, is a biennial multi-sport event for youth athletes from the 50 member countries of the association of European Olympic committees.

A successful year

Evan’s selection for the Team GB squad is another milestone in an already successful year for the teen.

Earlier this month he was named Scottish junior champion in the 200 IM, 400 IM, 200 butterfly and 50 breaststroke at the Scottish National Open Swimming Championships.

Evan also won 11 medals, nine of which were gold at the Scottish National Age Group Championships in April, and broke two district age-group records at the Midland District Championships in November 2021, records previously held by former Strathallan students Joe Lipworth and Scott MacLay.

Evan Davidson and his coach Elaine Johnston. Pic supplied by Strathallan School.

Speaking about the upcoming European Youth Olympic Festival, Evan said: “I’m excited to compete against other racers my age from across Europe and see where I stand.

“It will be a big step in my career and hopefully there will be more to come.”

“He has a great work ethic”

Evan’s coach, head of swimming at Strathallan, Elaine Johnston, will also be heading to Banská Bystrica.

Elaine, who herself competed for Scotland in 1986 at the Commonwealth Games, said she was thrilled to get the opportunity to support Evan and the other 15 young British swimmers in Slovakia.

“I am honoured to be selected to help coach the junior squad and I feel privileged to get to head out with Evan and support him and his peers as they take on some of the best young swimmers from across Europe”, she said.

“He has a great work ethic which he brings to the school pool every day and that is now paying off as he emerges into the junior ranks of the swimming elite in the UK.

“These games will prepare him for any future major games.”

