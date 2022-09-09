Schools across Courier Country mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Secondary and primary schools across Courier Country have been marking the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Pupils paid tribute to the Monarch after she died peacefully at Balmoral Castle, her estate in the Scottish Highlands, on Thursday afternoon.

Some schools have held special assemblies while others updated their websites to acknowledge the occasion, said prayers and flew school flags at half mast.

We take a look at how local schools have been responding to the death of the Queen.

Prayers and a special assembly

Rector Patrick Callaghan of St Andrew’s RC High in Kirkcaldy said prayers for Her Majesty the Queen after the news of her death broke before he hosted an evening for P7 families and young people at the school on Thursday.

He said: “On Friday school flags were at half mast, a number of staff were dressed in black and during a celebration Mass for our new S1 pupils, we remembered Her Majesty’s passing too.”

At Balwearie High School, Kirkcaldy, rector Neil McNeil updated the school’s website, turning the homepage to black and white, to acknowledge the passing of the Queen. He also included information about where in Fife people can sign books of condolence.

At Leuchars Primary – where some of the children had met the Queen – a special assembly was held on Friday morning, led by head teacher Richard Teall.

A spokesperson said: “Mr Teall got three P7 pupils to read out little speeches to explain who the Queen was and what her role was.

“He went on to explain that we have a new king, King Charles III, and who he would be, giving some background information for the children.

“One of the P7 pupils had also actually met the Queen.

“He gave his account of why he had met her. He said his dad is in the military and had met the Queen twice.

About 77 per cent of our children are from military families so when the headteacher asked who had met the Queen or whose parent had met the Queen, quite a lot of hands went up.” Leuchars Primary School spokesperson

“He talked about his dad receiving a chocolate bar after meeting her and the first one he ate because he didn’t realise the significance of the chocolate bar and the second one, he still has at home!”

She continued: “About 77 per cent of our children are from military families so when the head teacher asked who had met the Queen or whose parent had met the Queen, quite a lot of hands went up.”

Former Leuchars Primary School pupils met the Queen when she visited the village’s army base in 2015.

Schools pay tribute to the Queen

Morgan Academy in Dundee observed a moment of silence at noon on Friday to mark the life of HM Elizabeth II.

Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this time. As a sign of respect, Morgan Academy will be observing a moment of silence at noon today to mark the life of HM Elizabeth II, a life marked by public service. #faMily #lOve #Respect #streGth #loyAlty #hoNesty 🦌 pic.twitter.com/xQ1X8zlxsp — Morgan Academy (@morganacademy1) September 9, 2022

The High School of Dundee expressed its sadness at the news of the Queen’s death and confirmed pupils and staff would be paying tribute to the monarch in the coming days.

Rector Lise Hudson said: “The school is profoundly saddened by the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her loss will be felt deeply by so many around the world.

“Our prayers, thoughts and condolences are with the Royal Family at this incredibly sad time.

“In 1859, the High School was granted a Royal Charter and as a mark of respect for the extraordinary service that The Queen has given over 75 years on the throne we will be paying tribute to Her Majesty within the school in the coming days, as well as helping our pupils to reflect on what is a hugely significant moment in the history of our nation.”

We are profoundly saddened by the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her loss will be felt deeply by so many around the world.

Our thoughts and condolences are with the Royal Family at this sad time and the school flag has been lowered as a mark of respect. pic.twitter.com/sYBi0gzrJT — HighSchoolofDundee (@HSofDundee) September 8, 2022

The school has also cancelled all activities planned for this weekend, and is raising and lowering its flag in line with protocol as a mark of respect.

The flag was lowered on Thursday, raised on Friday for the proclamation of King Charles III and will be lowered to half-mast again at 1pm on Saturday.

A book of condolence will also be opened for members of the school community.

‘A sad moment and a time for reflection’

Meanwhile, St John’s RC High School in Dundee acknowledged the Queen’s death was a ‘sad moment and a time for reflection’ on its Twitter account.

The school also included a link in the Tweet to a video of the Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields, moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, saying a prayer for the Queen.

Schools expected to stay open

Schools across Tayside and Fife are expected to remain open as normal during the period of mourning but could shut in the event of The Queen’s funeral being declared a public holiday.

The funeral is expected to take place in 10 or 11 days’ time.

Any guidance on special arrangements being put in place for this will come from the Scottish Government and councils are operating a business-as-usual approach for now.