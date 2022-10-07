Brechin High School pupil tells Labour party conference social media firms must protect kids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Education Schools

Brechin High School pupil tells Labour party conference social media firms must protect kids

By Laura Devlin
October 7 2022, 5.30am Updated: October 7 2022, 6.13am
Rachel Talbot spoke at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool last month. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Rachel Talbot spoke at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool last month. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

A Brechin High School pupil told the Labour party conference that social media companies must be held to account for keeping children safe online.

Rachel Talbot, who is a member of the the NSPCC’s Young People’s Board for Change (YPBC), was a speaker at the conference in Liverpool.

The 15-year-old met with Alex Davies-Jones, Shadow Minister for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, at a fringe event about the online safety bill.

“Social media can be a dangerous place”

Rachel said social media can be a “dangerous place” for youngsters and current support to keep them safe online was “extremely lacking”.

She said: “We need to make sure we are holding companies accountable for their role in child protection especially with the continuous rise of social media platforms.

“It’s important to me to share this message with politicians because ultimately they are the ones capable of holding these companies accountable.”

Rachel, left, with other members of YPBC.  Image: NSPCC.

“As young people we can ask companies all we want to improve the safety of their platforms but sometimes they are only going to listen to legal action.

“I hope to see online platforms become safer and more enjoyable for young people because currently social media can be a dangerous place for them.”

Online safety bill delayed

The online safety bill had been making its way through parliament but was side-lined by the change in Prime Minister and is yet to return.

If implemented it would introduce new laws that put a duty on online platforms to protect their young users from harm.

YPBC members with panel members at the event. Image: NSPCC.

The NSPCC has warned that more than 3,500 online sexual abuse crimes will take place against children across the UK every month the bill is delayed.

Sir Peter Wanless, the charity’s chief executive, said: “Our Young People’s Board for Change members have made clear their concerns about online safety and the need to improve support.

“It is vitally important that politicians listen to the voices of young people.

“By delivering the online safety bill, the UK Government has a unique opportunity to implement game-changing legislation that will keep generations of children safe from preventable harm and abuse that is currently taking place on an industrial scale.”

Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan has said the bill will return to parliament “quickly”.

She told the BBC in September: “We want it in law as soon as possible to protect children when they’re accessing content online”. 

