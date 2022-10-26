Why Leslie Primary is Fife’s first dementia-friendly school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

Why Leslie Primary is Fife’s first dementia-friendly school

By Debbie Clarke
October 26 2022, 4.22pm Updated: October 26 2022, 6.11pm
Primary 7 pupils at Leslie Primary School did an exercise of dressing up a teddy bear to show the steps involved in getting dressed and how this affects people with Dementia. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Primary 7 pupils at Leslie Primary School did an exercise of dressing up a teddy bear to show the steps involved in getting dressed and how this affects people with Dementia. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

Leslie Primary has been officially recognised as Fife’s first dementia-friendly school.

Pupils were trained by Dementia Friendly Fife to be aware of dementia and to help reduce the stigma surrounding the condition.

Youngsters also heard from Glenrothes man Gerry King, who is living with early onset dementia.

And they tried dressing a teddy bear in a bid to understand how confusion can make dressing themselves difficult for people with the condition.

From left: Susan Arnott (Magiic Cafe), Ruth McCabe (Dementia Friendly Fife project manager), Katy Fraser (Active Deputy Head), Gerry King, head boy Raefe Brigden and head girl Lexi Pozzi with the school’s Dementia Friendly Fife certificate. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

To achieve the recognition, Leslie Primary School had to draw up an action plan showing how it had raised awareness of dementia and supported people with a diagnosis, such as putting up bold, colourful signs in the school.

It has also developed links with the Magiic Cafe project (Mind, Active, Generation, Interactive and Inclusive Club), which runs weekly dementia-friendly coffee mornings, with pupils visiting regularly to help out and interact with users.

How has Leslie Primary become dementia-friendly?

Head boy Raefe Brigden, 10, said: “We found out that plain colours might not be the most dementia-friendly, so we came up with new bold yellow signs with black writing to put up (for toilets and exits).

One of the new bold signs in place at Leslie Primary School. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
One of the new bold signs in place at Leslie Primary School. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

“We also contacted the school parent council, which helped us to get two red-coloured toilet seats which are also dementia-friendly as they can be easily seen.

“We also painted our office wall blue so it stands out.”

P7s also took part in a Dementia Friends training session.

What did the pupils learn in the training session?

Pupils took part in a teddy bear-dressing activity.

The P7 pupils taking part in the bear-dressing activity at Leslie Primary School. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
The P7 pupils taking part in the bear-dressing activity at Leslie Primary School. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

Head girl Lexi Pozzi, 10, explained: “We dressed up some teddy bears because sometimes people with dementia put their clothes on back to front – they get confused.

“It showed how they might feel because it was quite difficult to put some of the clothes on the bear, putting the shoes on was really hard.”

Liam Dunlop, 10, said: “We also learned what part of the brain does what, looking at senses and emotions and how they are affected by dementia – how the brain can shut off and this can affect how you drink and eat.”

Raefe added: “The training has been really useful because if I now see someone who is struggling to pay for something in a shop, for example, I will help them because it could be something to do with dementia.”

Gerry’s story of early onset dementia

The children also heard Gerry’s story.

Gerry was diagnosed with early onset dementia four years ago at the age of 55.

He told the youngsters about his early symptoms of forgetfulness, visual awareness being affected and co-ordination problems.

He said: “It is great to be invited into schools to talk to the children because they are like a blank piece of paper.

“They have no preconceived ideas of what dementia is so they don’t have any stigma attached to it.”

The importance of raising awareness

Dementia Friendly Fife project manager Ruth McCabe, who delivered the Dementia Friends training, said: “What we are trying to do is raise awareness about dementia because most older people live in fear of dementia.

“People will struggle to come forward to get tested so the marvellous thing about speaking to youngsters at this age is by helping them to understand it, they hopefully won’t be so frightened of it.”

Ruth McCabe from Dementia Friendly Fife speaking to the pupils at Leslie Primary School. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Ruth McCabe from Dementia Friendly Fife speaking to the pupils at Leslie Primary School. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

Ruth is also working with Aberdour Primary and St Marie’s Primary, in Kirkcaldy, which aim to become dementia-friendly schools before the end of the year.

Dementia Friendly Fife was set up by Fife Health and Social Care Partnership in November 2018.

Around 800 people are diagnosed with dementia every year in Fife.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Schools

Primary 7 pupils at Leslie Primary School did an exercise of dressing up a teddy bear to show the steps involved in getting dressed and how this affects people with Dementia. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Lochgelly pupils to move schools during year-long closure
Primary 7 pupils at Leslie Primary School did an exercise of dressing up a teddy bear to show the steps involved in getting dressed and how this affects people with Dementia. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Fife pumpkin carving artist shows off his finest designs as he reveals 'big plans'…
Primary 7 pupils at Leslie Primary School did an exercise of dressing up a teddy bear to show the steps involved in getting dressed and how this affects people with Dementia. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
5 top pumpkin carving tips from Kirkcaldy crafter Pumpkin McFife
Primary 7 pupils at Leslie Primary School did an exercise of dressing up a teddy bear to show the steps involved in getting dressed and how this affects people with Dementia. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
What's next for the Braeview Academy and Craigie High School merger?
Eilish McColgan with children running past her.
How Eilish McColgan is inspiring a new generation of athletes in Dundee schools
Primary 7 pupils at Leslie Primary School did an exercise of dressing up a teddy bear to show the steps involved in getting dressed and how this affects people with Dementia. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Design for £60m 'super school' in Dundee's East End gets green light
2
Primary 7 pupils at Leslie Primary School did an exercise of dressing up a teddy bear to show the steps involved in getting dressed and how this affects people with Dementia. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
School dinners, outdoor lessons and playing on 'The Coaley': 50 years of Mill O'…
Ncuti Gatwa during his days at Dunfermline High School.
Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa's acting career began in Fife school show - with…
Claypotts Castle Primary pupils on Broughty Ferry beach with items of plastic waste
Dundee schoolchildren's plastic waste documentary in new V&A exhibition
School meals menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly

Most Read

1
Primary 7 pupils at Leslie Primary School did an exercise of dressing up a teddy bear to show the steps involved in getting dressed and how this affects people with Dementia. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Two people taken to hospital after crash on A90 near Forfar
2
Primary 7 pupils at Leslie Primary School did an exercise of dressing up a teddy bear to show the steps involved in getting dressed and how this affects people with Dementia. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Scottish Government under fire over private £25m deal for Angus sporting estate
3
3
Primary 7 pupils at Leslie Primary School did an exercise of dressing up a teddy bear to show the steps involved in getting dressed and how this affects people with Dementia. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Dunfermline man received ‘summary justice’ after stealing £16k of motorbikes from Fife business
4
Primary 7 pupils at Leslie Primary School did an exercise of dressing up a teddy bear to show the steps involved in getting dressed and how this affects people with Dementia. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Perthshire family left ‘drained’ as mum refused flight home from Thailand
5
Glamis House supported living in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Crisis deepens at Glenrothes care service as medication records ‘falsified’ and residents ‘want to…
6
Bridie baker Bill McLaren, who has died aged 82, with a restored 1929 delivery tricycle.
Bill McLaren obituary: Legendary fourth-generation baker famed for Forfar bridie
7
Primary 7 pupils at Leslie Primary School did an exercise of dressing up a teddy bear to show the steps involved in getting dressed and how this affects people with Dementia. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Fife woman launches takeaway after 30 years in social care
8
team photo of Bank Street Athetic Sunday league side in Dundee in 1975-76.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee’s professional footballers could learn a lot from my Sunday Welfare League…
9
Primary 7 pupils at Leslie Primary School did an exercise of dressing up a teddy bear to show the steps involved in getting dressed and how this affects people with Dementia. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: No further action in Dundee City Council fraud probe
2
10
Primary 7 pupils at Leslie Primary School did an exercise of dressing up a teddy bear to show the steps involved in getting dressed and how this affects people with Dementia. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Perth prisoner says phone SIM card found hidden ‘between his buttocks’ was not his

More from The Courier

Primary 7 pupils at Leslie Primary School did an exercise of dressing up a teddy bear to show the steps involved in getting dressed and how this affects people with Dementia. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Boy, 9, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dundee
Primary 7 pupils at Leslie Primary School did an exercise of dressing up a teddy bear to show the steps involved in getting dressed and how this affects people with Dementia. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
5 Tayside & Fife homes Rishi Sunak could buy with his Prime Minister's salary
Primary 7 pupils at Leslie Primary School did an exercise of dressing up a teddy bear to show the steps involved in getting dressed and how this affects people with Dementia. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Loch Leven sewage leaks are 'desecrating our natural heritage'
Primary 7 pupils at Leslie Primary School did an exercise of dressing up a teddy bear to show the steps involved in getting dressed and how this affects people with Dementia. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Wednesday court round-up — Football foolishness and controlling partner
Primary 7 pupils at Leslie Primary School did an exercise of dressing up a teddy bear to show the steps involved in getting dressed and how this affects people with Dementia. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Monifieth mum calls for 'Calum's Law' on restraint in schools after son was left…
Primary 7 pupils at Leslie Primary School did an exercise of dressing up a teddy bear to show the steps involved in getting dressed and how this affects people with Dementia. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Ukrainian woman's 'fear and horror' hiding in basement for two months before fleeing to…
Primary 7 pupils at Leslie Primary School did an exercise of dressing up a teddy bear to show the steps involved in getting dressed and how this affects people with Dementia. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
New 60 bed care home in Dundee's West End approved despite objections
Primary 7 pupils at Leslie Primary School did an exercise of dressing up a teddy bear to show the steps involved in getting dressed and how this affects people with Dementia. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Elderly Dundee wheelchair user feels 'trapped in own home' as requests for home ramp…
Broughty Ferry farmers market
Chutneys, pies and fudge on menu as new farmers' market hits Broughty Ferry this…
difficult customers.
Tayside and Fife restaurant owners call out customers' unrealistic expectations amid James Corden row

Editor's Picks

Most Commented