Perth and Kinross schools to close for two days each in three days of January teacher strikes

Schools across Perth and Kinross will close for two days each during three days of strike action in January.

Teachers are to walk out again on January 10, 11 and 17 as part of their campaign for better pay.

One of the strikes involves only primary school teachers, while another is only secondary school teachers.

Perth and Kinross Council has confirmed that all schools – including Fairview School and early learning centres – will close on the two dates affecting them.

The closures are:

Tuesday January 10 – all primary schools including Fairview School and early learning centres (secondary schools open)

Wednesday January 11 – all secondary schools (primary schools and Fairview School open)

Tuesday January 17 – All primary and secondary schools, Fairview School and early learning centres.

The industrial action involves members of Scotland’s largest teaching union, the EIS. Members of the SSTA (Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association) are also taking part in the January 11 strike.

Schools in Dundee, Angus and Fife will also be affected by the January 10 and 11 strikes. Closures are likely but have yet to be confirmed by councils.

Instead of January 17, the third strike dates of 2023 in these areas will be:

Fife – Wednesday January 18

Angus – Friday January 20

Dundee – Thursday February 2

These form part of 16 days of action by the EIS, affecting two local authority areas on each date.

Perth and Kinross Council said payments in lieu of free school meals to those eligible will be made directly to families for the days schools are closed.