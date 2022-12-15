Marvin Bartley accuses BBC’s Tam Cowan of targeting Perthshire TV star partner Eilidh Barbour and trying to cause Dundee United fan friction

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Marvin Bartley has accused Tam Cowan of goading his TV star partner Eilidh Barbour and trying to spark friction with Dundee United fans in the aftermath of a recent racism storm.

In an astonishing social media blast, Livingston assistant boss Bartley claimed the BBC Off The Ball host “peddled lie after lie” in attempting to discredit his response to a high-profile incident – now proven to be racial – in a Premiership clash between Dundee United and Hibs in October.

And the 36-year-old coach also alleged Cowan targeted his partner, Perthshire TV presenter Eilidh Barbour, after her high-profile walkout at the Scottish Football Writers Association’s annual dinner in May.

After initial confusion about the nature of the fan shout at Tannadice, a months-long Hibs probe has now found it WAS racist.

That provoked Bartley to hit back at Cowan with a 600-word Twitter tirade.

He said: “Tam, I really can’t believe you went on national radio and peddled out lie after lie.

“You attacked me and started a narrative on the back an ‘inconclusive’ original outcome into something that has now been proven to be racist.

“You talk about mental health on social media, but where was your care or consideration for mine, or anyone who has come forward to say that what was actually said was: ‘F*** you, you black b***ard’.

‘Directed hate towards me’

“Do you have any idea what that pain feels like to hear someone racially abused who looks like you?

“You will never understand the pain or maybe you do but you just don’t care.

“You’ve tried to cause a divide between me and Dundee United fans by saying some are up in arms because I accused them, which I never did and you know that.

“You’ve said this only to direct hatred towards me and create conflict.”

The racism storm began after broadcast microphones at United’s Tannadice Park for October’s clash with Hibs picked up a supporter appearing to refer to a player as a “black b***ard”.

Bartley took to Twitter on the night of the incident to slam the supporter concerned, with suspicion – fuelled by TV coverage broadcasting images of a Hibs player in tandem with the fan shout – initially falling on Tangerines supporters.

However, it quickly became apparent that microphones had picked up the call coming from the section of the stadium occupied by Hibs fans – and doubt was cast over its nature, with some fans and pundits adamant they had instead heard “fat b***ard”.

Bartley went to ground on social media in the aftermath.

But Cowan responded to the furore on both radio and social media, writing on Instagram: “Scottish football – and Dundee United fans in particular – still waiting on an apology from Marvin Bartley over this outrageous, 100% inaccurate and very dangerous accusation.”

Bartley’s response may have been slow in coming, but it was emphatic.

He continued: “You’ve tried to get a reaction from myself and Eilidh ever since she walked out of the writers’ awards for comments made by an after-dinner speaker that were racist to the Japanese players of Celtic and insulting to all from their country, sexist to every woman in the land and homophobic too.

“On the back of this what did you do? You said she couldn’t take a joke.

“You didn’t leave it at bullying me, or a personal attack on the radio though did you?

“You then went and attacked me on social media with more lies and misinformation.

‘Keep knocking down barriers’

“In hope of what Tam? Do you not care that a person within a stadium called someone a ‘black b***ard’?

“You will never deter me from standing up for what I believe is right, against all forms of discrimination.”

Sky Sports star Barbour, 40, shared her partner’s Twitter thread.

She wrote: “…’Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter’.

“Keep being you. Rising above the bullies. Knocking down barriers. Making a difference. I’m with you @dothebartman1.”

Tam Cowan apology

Cowan, 53, responded via Instagram on Thursday afternoon, saying: “Hibs have now clarified that there was indeed a racist comment at their game against Dundee United in October.

“This, of course, is new information and if I had known this from the outset I would have been the first to call it out, personally and on national radio.

“It’s absolutely abhorrent that this happens inside Scottish football grounds and I hope the culprit is now dealt with appropriately.

“In the light of this new evidence, I apologise for the upset caused.”