Brechin residents urged to back plans for new social supermarket

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A second “social supermarket” in Angus is in the works, following the success of the first in Forfar.

A consultation has been launched to gauge views on bringing the cut-price shop to Brechin.

Angus Council is proposing to let the store on Brechin’s High Street to Community First UK for a six-year period.

The social enterprise runs S-Mart, which opened in Forfar in July 2020.

S-Mart’s vision is to tackle food insecurity and reduce food waste by using surplus, over ordered and “no longer stocked” food from chain supermarkets and local food suppliers.

Products can be reduced by anything up to 50%.

The council hope to let an empty High Street unit, next to the old Gardiner’s toy shop.

As the property is part of Brechin’s common good fund, a consultation must take place before plans can be submitted.

Social supermarket will be a ‘great success’ in Brechin

Brechin councillor Jill Scott has backed the plans to open a second branch in Angus and has urged residents to show their support.

She said: “One of the first things I did when elected was meet with S-Mart to discuss them coming to Brechin.

“I am delighted they’ve applied for a six-year lease on Brechin High Street, this will bring an empty common good shop back into use.

“The service S-Mart provides is invaluable to the whole community, not only does it allow people to shop at low cost it also tackles food waste.

“S-Mart has been very successful in Forfar and I’m certain that it will be a great success here in Brechin.

“I would encourage residents to take part in the consultation and support them.”

Playing a key role for the community

Forfar residents Pauline Lockhart and Carole Malone opened S-Mart at the start of the pandemic, after launching Community First in 2015.

Their efforts helped provide more than 35,000 meals during lockdown.

Earlier in the year, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and Forfar visited the store to hear of its work during the pandemic.

To help with the planning, Brechin residents have been asked to submit views to the council by emailing CommEngagement@angus.gov.uk until February 7.