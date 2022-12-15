Brechin residents urged to back plans for new social supermarket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Angus & The Mearns

Brechin residents urged to back plans for new social supermarket

By Ben MacDonald
December 15 2022, 2.15pm Updated: December 16 2022, 1.33pm
Plans are under way to open a social supermarket in Brechin. Image: S-Mart
Plans are under way to open a social supermarket in Brechin. Image: S-Mart

A second “social supermarket” in Angus is in the works, following the success of the first in Forfar.

A consultation has been launched to gauge views on bringing the cut-price shop to Brechin.

Angus Council is proposing to let the store on Brechin’s High Street to Community First UK for a six-year period.

The social enterprise runs S-Mart, which opened in Forfar in July 2020.

S-Mart’s vision is to tackle food insecurity and reduce food waste by using surplus, over ordered and “no longer stocked” food from chain supermarkets and local food suppliers.

Products can be reduced by anything up to 50%.

The council hope to let an empty High Street unit, next to the old Gardiner’s toy shop.

As the property is part of Brechin’s common good fund, a consultation must take place before plans can be submitted.

Social supermarket will be a ‘great success’ in Brechin

Brechin councillor Jill Scott has backed the plans to open a second branch in Angus and has urged residents to show their support.

She said: “One of the first things I did when elected was meet with S-Mart to discuss them coming to Brechin.

Jill Scott hopes Brechin residents will show their support for the store. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

“I am delighted they’ve applied for a six-year lease on Brechin High Street, this will bring an empty common good shop back into use.

“The service S-Mart provides is invaluable to the whole community, not only does it allow people to shop at low cost it also tackles food waste.

“S-Mart has been very successful in Forfar and I’m certain that it will be a great success here in Brechin.

“I would encourage residents to take part in the consultation and support them.”

Playing a key role for the community

Forfar residents Pauline Lockhart and Carole Malone opened S-Mart at the start of the pandemic, after launching Community First in 2015.

Their efforts helped provide more than 35,000 meals during lockdown.

Pauline Lockhart and Carol Malone’s opened the county’s first social supermarket during the pandemic. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Media

Earlier in the year, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and Forfar visited the store to hear of its work during the pandemic.

To help with the planning, Brechin residents have been asked to submit views to the council by emailing CommEngagement@angus.gov.uk until February 7.

