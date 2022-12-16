High School of Dundee pupils dish up home-cooked meals for the elderly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

High School of Dundee pupils dish up home-cooked meals for the elderly

By Debbie Clarke
December 16 2022, 3.28pm
High School of Dundee pupils have been giving up their spare time to serve up meals for the elderly in the community. Image: High School of Dundee.
High School of Dundee pupils have been giving up their spare time to serve up meals for the elderly in the community. Image: High School of Dundee.

High School of Dundee pupils have been giving up their spare time to serve up home-cooked meals to the elderly.

Ten F5 (S5) pupils have been visiting the school’s health and food technology department and taking part in the Food Train Meal Makers initiative during free periods.

The scheme involves volunteers preparing home-cooked food for an older neighbour.

So far the group have made around 100 dishes for the elderly in the community.

Meals include fruit crumble, sticky toffee pudding, vegetable curry, jam sponge, and pea and ham soup.

The health and food technology department has been running the project since August to allow pupils to make food for the Food Train’s Meal Makers scheme.

High School of Dundee teacher inspires scheme

Pupils were the chance to get involved in the initiative after being inspired by the efforts of the school’s head of modern languages, Neil MacKinnon.

Neil cooks meals for an elderly neighbour on a daily basis.

Health and food technology teacher Ottilie Anderson is running the activity and has been thrilled to see the pupils taking part.

She said: “We decided this project would be great to be involved in, as pupils would be learning skills in cooking and giving back to the community through social enterprise.

“I feel this project empowers the pupils to help give something back to the local community during these difficult times.”

The pupils will continue preparing food throughout this school year, and Ottilie hopes to continue the project into next session as well.

A rewarding experience for Dundee pupils

Pupils have been enjoying getting involved.

Pupils at the High School of Dundee have been giving up their free time to help prepare home-cooked meals for the elderly in the community for the Food Train project. Image: High School of Dundee.

Sarah Campbell said: “I have loved being part of the Food Train’s work.

“After seeing what Mr MacKinnon has done to help, it showed me how much the Food Train impacts people’s lives, so I really wanted to be involved.

“It has been a very rewarding and enjoyable experience.

“And on top of that, it provides us with great cooking skills.”

Fellow pupil Calum Anderson said: “I decided to take part to give back to the community and help those who need it most.

“Knowing that I am helping those in need makes Meal Makers an extremely rewarding project to be involved in.”

Food Train regional manager for Dundee, Perth and Kinross, Grant Simmons, added: “The Food Train is delighted to be working in partnership with the High School of Dundee.

“We very much appreciate the efforts from the pupils and staff to bring this idea together.

“Our older members across the city will welcome some nutritional homemade food.”

The Food Train is a registered charity which provides vital services to those who are no longer able to manage independently, through age, ill health, frailty or disability.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Schools

High School of Dundee pupils have been giving up their spare time to serve up meals for the elderly in the community. Image: High School of Dundee.
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…
Kinross High School pupil Amy Payne
Falkland Islands prize trip a return to childhood home for Kinross teen Amy Payne
High School of Dundee pupils have been giving up their spare time to serve up meals for the elderly in the community. Image: High School of Dundee.
How learning to make clothes helped young Dundee women improve mental health and career…
High School of Dundee pupils have been giving up their spare time to serve up meals for the elderly in the community. Image: High School of Dundee.
Our Christmas elf competition winner is Perth mum Stacey Campbell - and here are…
High School of Dundee pupils have been giving up their spare time to serve up meals for the elderly in the community. Image: High School of Dundee.
Perthshire author aims to show children the power of positive thinking with new book
High School of Dundee pupils have been giving up their spare time to serve up meals for the elderly in the community. Image: High School of Dundee.
Your pictures of babies' first Christmas - 16 adorable festive tots in Tayside and…
Louise Tyrrell from Carnoustie with her new first aid activity book for children, "Super Savers".
How a former Angus childminder is teaching children basic first aid skills with new…
High School of Dundee pupils have been giving up their spare time to serve up meals for the elderly in the community. Image: High School of Dundee.
Forfar woman Jessie Simpson celebrates her 100th birthday on Christmas Day
Why is Boxing Day called Boxing Day?
Why is Boxing Day called Boxing Day? And what are the day's traditions?
High School of Dundee pupils have been giving up their spare time to serve up meals for the elderly in the community. Image: High School of Dundee.
Grandad who lost leg after infection moves into new Dundee ground-floor home in time…

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
High School of Dundee pupils have been giving up their spare time to serve up meals for the elderly in the community. Image: High School of Dundee.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
High School of Dundee pupils have been giving up their spare time to serve up meals for the elderly in the community. Image: High School of Dundee.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
High School of Dundee pupils have been giving up their spare time to serve up meals for the elderly in the community. Image: High School of Dundee.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
High School of Dundee pupils have been giving up their spare time to serve up meals for the elderly in the community. Image: High School of Dundee.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
High School of Dundee pupils have been giving up their spare time to serve up meals for the elderly in the community. Image: High School of Dundee.
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

High School of Dundee pupils have been giving up their spare time to serve up meals for the elderly in the community. Image: High School of Dundee.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
High School of Dundee pupils have been giving up their spare time to serve up meals for the elderly in the community. Image: High School of Dundee.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
High School of Dundee pupils have been giving up their spare time to serve up meals for the elderly in the community. Image: High School of Dundee.
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
High School of Dundee pupils have been giving up their spare time to serve up meals for the elderly in the community. Image: High School of Dundee.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
High School of Dundee pupils have been giving up their spare time to serve up meals for the elderly in the community. Image: High School of Dundee.
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
High School of Dundee pupils have been giving up their spare time to serve up meals for the elderly in the community. Image: High School of Dundee.
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
High School of Dundee pupils have been giving up their spare time to serve up meals for the elderly in the community. Image: High School of Dundee.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
High School of Dundee pupils have been giving up their spare time to serve up meals for the elderly in the community. Image: High School of Dundee.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please

Editor's Picks

Most Commented