High School of Dundee pupils dish up home-cooked meals for the elderly

High School of Dundee pupils have been giving up their spare time to serve up home-cooked meals to the elderly.

Ten F5 (S5) pupils have been visiting the school’s health and food technology department and taking part in the Food Train Meal Makers initiative during free periods.

The scheme involves volunteers preparing home-cooked food for an older neighbour.

So far the group have made around 100 dishes for the elderly in the community.

Meals include fruit crumble, sticky toffee pudding, vegetable curry, jam sponge, and pea and ham soup.

The health and food technology department has been running the project since August to allow pupils to make food for the Food Train’s Meal Makers scheme.

High School of Dundee teacher inspires scheme

Pupils were the chance to get involved in the initiative after being inspired by the efforts of the school’s head of modern languages, Neil MacKinnon.

Neil cooks meals for an elderly neighbour on a daily basis.

Health and food technology teacher Ottilie Anderson is running the activity and has been thrilled to see the pupils taking part.

She said: “We decided this project would be great to be involved in, as pupils would be learning skills in cooking and giving back to the community through social enterprise.

“I feel this project empowers the pupils to help give something back to the local community during these difficult times.”

The pupils will continue preparing food throughout this school year, and Ottilie hopes to continue the project into next session as well.

A rewarding experience for Dundee pupils

Pupils have been enjoying getting involved.

Sarah Campbell said: “I have loved being part of the Food Train’s work.

“After seeing what Mr MacKinnon has done to help, it showed me how much the Food Train impacts people’s lives, so I really wanted to be involved.

“It has been a very rewarding and enjoyable experience.

“And on top of that, it provides us with great cooking skills.”

Fellow pupil Calum Anderson said: “I decided to take part to give back to the community and help those who need it most.

“Knowing that I am helping those in need makes Meal Makers an extremely rewarding project to be involved in.”

Food Train regional manager for Dundee, Perth and Kinross, Grant Simmons, added: “The Food Train is delighted to be working in partnership with the High School of Dundee.

“We very much appreciate the efforts from the pupils and staff to bring this idea together.

“Our older members across the city will welcome some nutritional homemade food.”

The Food Train is a registered charity which provides vital services to those who are no longer able to manage independently, through age, ill health, frailty or disability.