Forfar Athletic’s League Two match versus Stirling in doubt as pitch inspection requested

Forfar’s trip to Stirling Albion in League Two this weekend may be called off due to the poor weather conditions.

Stirling have requested a pitch inspection at Forthbank as they believe “our pitch is now in a state that would put players’ safety at risk”.

The club is also concerned for supporters’ safety due to the conditions leading up to and around the ground.

Albion were keen to have a pitch inspection today to allow travelling fans more notice but it will take place tomorrow instead.

A statement on Stirling’s official website said: “Due to freezing conditions and heavy snowfall our pitch is now in a state that would put players’ safety at risk.

“Our experienced ground staff have been hard at work this week but unfortunately, the unprecedented cold weather has meant that the surrounding areas inside the stadium are also dangerous.

“We, therefore, requested an early pitch inspection to give supporters as much notice as possible as it’s our belief that this fixture will not go ahead.

“However, regrettably, the SPFL has decided to delay an inspection until tomorrow morning so we cannot give spectators as early a decision as we would have wished.

“We shall confirm the position with this fixture tomorrow morning.”