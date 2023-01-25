Madras College schoolboy, 13, reported over knife incident

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A schoolboy has been reported in connection with an incident involving a knife at Madras College.

The 13-year-old is understood to have had the knife in the St Andrews school on Friday.

He has been reported by police to the youth justice team.

Fife Council said the situation was dealt with very quickly and police called immediately.

Head of education and children’s services, Maria Lloyd, said she could not comment on individual cases for the welfare and wellbeing of young people concerned.

However, she said: “I would like to reassure parents and carers that the school took appropriate action very quickly to deal with this incident.

Support for all involved

“Police were alerted immediately and all involved are being supported by the school.

“Across Fife we are working with all our school communities to make sure our young people have a positive experience at school and incidents like these are dealt with quickly and appropriately.

“All of our schools in Fife are available to listen to any concerns and will always work with families to provide support.”

Police confirmed that they had been called out to deal with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report around 12.25pm on Friday, 20 January, of a pupil, a 13-year-old boy, with a knife at a school in Bell Brae, St Andrews.

“Enquiries were carried out and a report has been sent to the youth justice team.”