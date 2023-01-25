Madras College schoolboy, 13, reported over knife incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Madras College schoolboy, 13, reported over knife incident

By Cheryl Peebles
January 25 2023, 7.00pm Updated: January 26 2023, 12.57am
Madras College building in Bell Brae.
Madras College, in St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards / DC Thomson.

A schoolboy has been reported in connection with an incident involving a knife at Madras College.

The 13-year-old is understood to have had the knife in the St Andrews school on Friday.

He has been reported by police to the youth justice team.

Fife Council said the situation was dealt with very quickly and police called immediately.

Head of education and children’s services, Maria Lloyd, said she could not comment on individual cases for the welfare and wellbeing of young people concerned.

However, she said: “I would like to reassure parents and carers that the school took appropriate action very quickly to deal with this incident.

Support for all involved

“Police were alerted immediately and all involved are being supported by the school.

“Across Fife we are working with all our school communities to make sure our young people have a positive experience at school and incidents like these are dealt with quickly and appropriately.

“All of our schools in Fife are available to listen to any concerns and will always work with families to provide support.”

Police confirmed that they had been called out to deal with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report around 12.25pm on Friday, 20 January, of a pupil, a 13-year-old boy, with a knife at a school in Bell Brae, St Andrews.

“Enquiries were carried out and a report has been sent to the youth justice team.”

