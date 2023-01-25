Drivers face delays between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes after A92 collision

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers are facing delays between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes after a collision near the Redhouse Roundabout.

The northbound lane of the A92 at the roundabout is currently restricted after a collision which happened shortly after 6pm.

Traffic is slowing on all approaches to the roundabout.

NEW❗ ⌚18:19 #A92 Redhouse Roundabout Restricted Northbound on the #A92 at Redhouse Roundabout due to a collision⚠️ Traffic slowing on all approaches to the roundabout tonight @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/lEColTtFBO — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 25, 2023

Traffic Scotland said: “The A92 Northbound Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes is currently restricted due to a road traffic incident.

“Motorists are advised to use caution on approach and expect longer than normal journey times.”

One motorist, who passed the incident shortly after 6pm, described seeing two cars in the northbound carriageway.

A video taken following the incident appears show an ambulance in attendance.

Police Scotland have also confirmed they are in attendance.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are in attendance following a three-car crash at Redhouse Roundabout in Kirkcaldy, which was reported around 6pm on Wednesday.”