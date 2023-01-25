Drivers face delays between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes after A92 collision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Drivers face delays between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes after A92 collision

By Laura Devlin
January 25 2023, 7.01pm Updated: January 25 2023, 7.35pm
Drivers are facing delays between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes. Image: Google Maps.
Drivers are facing delays between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes. Image: Google Maps.

Drivers are facing delays between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes after a collision near the Redhouse Roundabout.

The northbound lane of the A92 at the roundabout is currently restricted after a collision which happened shortly after 6pm.

Traffic is slowing on all approaches to the roundabout.

Traffic Scotland said: “The A92 Northbound Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes is currently restricted due to a road traffic incident.

“Motorists are advised to use caution on approach and expect longer than normal journey times.”

One motorist, who passed the incident shortly after 6pm, described seeing two cars in the northbound carriageway.

A video taken following the incident appears show an ambulance in attendance.

Police Scotland have also confirmed they are in attendance.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are in attendance following a three-car crash at Redhouse Roundabout in Kirkcaldy, which was reported around 6pm on Wednesday.”

