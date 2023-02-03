Kirkcaldy brothers get Courier Gold Stars for raising funds for cancer charity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Young Kirkcaldy brothers Leon and Leyton McLean have been awarded Courier Gold Stars for raising £1,550 for charity LoveOliver.

Leon, seven, and Leyton, five, held a fundraiser outside their home in September to repay the charity for its support during Leon’s cancer treatment.

The Capshard Primary pupils set up a ‘toybola’ and various stalls, including cake and candy and guess the teddy’s birthday.

There was also a LoveOliver stall and character visits from Paw Patrol and a Minion.

A JustGiving page was set up and donations were also collected for the LoveOliver charity shop in Glenrothes.

Why did they fundraise for LoveOliver?

Mum Lorna revealed that the charity, which raises awareness of childhood cancer and provides practical support for families, has a special place in their hearts as Leon is in remission from leukaemia.

Leon was diagnosed in March 2017 before he turned two, after suffering lethargy, unexplained bruising, bleeding gums, nosebleeds and temperature spikes.

Lorna said: “His symptoms came on quite suddenly.

“We phoned NHS 24 and got an appointment at Victoria Hospital very quickly.

“Within 40 minutes of that we were blue-lighted to the Sick Kids Hospital in Edinburgh.”

Leon underwent intensive daily chemotherapy, sometimes receiving three different treatments in a day.

How LoveOliver helped the family

As a result of the gruelling effects of the chemotherapy, he now has physiotherapy everyday.

But Lorna said: “Leon is now two years in remission.”

Ongoing issues with his legs and muscles and pain caused by the chemotherapy meant he was unable to do the Edinburgh Kiltwalk for LoveOliver last year, as he hoped, so the family held the fundraiser at home instead.

LoveOliver had helped the family when Leon was receiving hospital treatment by providing them with cooked meals as well as practical support.

Lorna said: “We wanted to give back to the charity after the invaluable support it gave us when Leon was on active treatment.”

Kirkcaldy brothers worthy of Gold Stars

Lorna said Leon and Leyton are definitely worthy of Courier Gold Stars.

“Even after everything Leon has been through, he always puts other people first.

“On the day of the fundraiser, they were both speaking so proudly of what they were raising the money for – that it was to help the sick children in the hospital.”

Who nominated the Kirkcaldy brothers?

Jennifer Gill, co-founder of LoveOliver, nominated the brothers for Courier Gold Stars.

She said: “Leon McLean is one incredible and inspirational little boy!

“We were completely blown away by the effort he put in.”

He inspired his younger brother Leyton and sister, Jadyn, two, to get involved too, as well as their wider family and community.

“The three siblings carefully made their own flyers, posters and helped plan the day with loads of enthusiasm!”

She added: “Leon could pass as a professional little fundraiser already.

“It is a huge privilege to have him flying the flag for LoveOliver because he knows exactly why the work of the charity is so important.”

