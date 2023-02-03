Kirkcaldy brothers get Courier Gold Stars for raising funds for cancer charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kirkcaldy brothers get Courier Gold Stars for raising funds for cancer charity

By Debbie Clarke
February 3 2023, 6.00am
Kirkcaldy brothers Leon and Leyton McLean have been given Courier Gold Stars for their fundraising for charity LoveOliver. Image: Steven Brown/ DC Thomson
Kirkcaldy brothers Leon and Leyton McLean have been given Courier Gold Stars for their fundraising for charity LoveOliver. Image: Steven Brown/ DC Thomson

Young Kirkcaldy brothers Leon and Leyton McLean have been awarded  Courier Gold Stars for raising £1,550 for charity LoveOliver.

Leon, seven, and Leyton, five, held a fundraiser outside their home in September to repay the charity for its support during Leon’s cancer treatment.

The Capshard Primary pupils set up a ‘toybola’ and various stalls, including cake and candy and guess the teddy’s birthday.

The family including brothers Leon and Leyton held a fundraiser outside their home in Kirkcaldy to raise money for charity LoveOliver. Image: Lorna McLean

There was also a LoveOliver stall and character visits from Paw Patrol and a Minion.

A JustGiving page was set up and donations were also collected for the LoveOliver charity shop in Glenrothes.

Why did they fundraise for LoveOliver?

Mum Lorna revealed that the charity, which raises awareness of childhood cancer and provides practical support for families, has a special place in their hearts as Leon is in remission from leukaemia.

Leon McLean with his Courier Gold Star certificate. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Leon was diagnosed in March 2017 before he turned two, after suffering lethargy, unexplained bruising, bleeding gums, nosebleeds and temperature spikes.

Lorna said: “His symptoms came on quite suddenly.

“We phoned NHS 24 and got an appointment at Victoria Hospital very quickly.

“Within 40 minutes of that we were blue-lighted to the Sick Kids Hospital in Edinburgh.”

Leon underwent intensive daily chemotherapy, sometimes receiving three different treatments in a day.

How LoveOliver helped the family

As a result of the gruelling effects of the chemotherapy, he now has physiotherapy everyday.

But Lorna said: “Leon is now two years in remission.”

Ongoing issues with his legs and muscles and pain caused by the chemotherapy meant he was unable to do the Edinburgh Kiltwalk for LoveOliver last year, as he hoped, so the family held the fundraiser at home instead.

LoveOliver had helped the family when Leon was receiving hospital treatment by providing them with cooked meals as well as practical support.

Lorna said: “We wanted to give back to the charity after the invaluable support it gave us when Leon was on active treatment.”

Kirkcaldy brothers worthy of Gold Stars

Lorna said Leon and Leyton are definitely worthy of Courier Gold Stars.

Leyton McLean (5) with his Gold Star award after helping to fundraise for LoveOliver. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Even after everything Leon has been through, he always puts other people first.

“On the day of the fundraiser, they were both speaking so proudly of what they were raising the money for – that it was to help the sick children in the hospital.”

Who nominated the Kirkcaldy brothers?

Jennifer Gill, co-founder of LoveOliver, nominated the brothers for Courier Gold Stars.

Jennifer Gill from LoveOliver presented Kirkcaldy brothers Leon and Leyton and their little sister Jadyn McLean with star fundraiser medals. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

She said: “Leon McLean is one incredible and inspirational little boy!

“We were completely blown away by the effort he put in.”

He inspired his younger brother Leyton and sister, Jadyn, two, to get involved too, as well as their wider family and community.

“The three siblings carefully made their own flyers, posters and helped plan the day with loads of enthusiasm!”

Kirkcaldy brothers Leon and Leyton McLean with cakes they made for their fundraiser. Image: Lorna McLean

She added: “Leon could pass as a professional little fundraiser already.

“It is a huge privilege to have him flying the flag for LoveOliver because he knows exactly why the work of the charity is so important.”

Want to nominate someone for a Gold Star?

Our Gold Star awards are aimed at recognising children and young people’s achievements, both in and out of school.

We are collecting nominations from the public through our online form.

Full terms and conditions can be found here.

Gold Star for Arbroath youngster Alex, 10, for growing hair to donate to cancer charity

