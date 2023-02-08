Victoria Park Primary in Dundee given positive report card from inspectors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Victoria Park Primary in Dundee given positive report card from inspectors

By Debbie Clarke
February 8 2023, 12.24pm Updated: February 8 2023, 4.54pm
Victoria Park Primary School. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.
Victoria Park Primary School. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.

Victoria Park Primary School in Dundee has been given a positive report card by inspectors from Education Scotland.

A team of inspectors found a number of strengths in the school’s work following their visit in November last year.

These included:

  • Kind and respectful children who learn and play together in a highly inclusive school, where everyone is valued.
  • The highly effective leadership of the head teacher who leads a dedicated team of teachers and support staff.
  • Children across the school making very good progress in English language, literacy, numeracy and mathematics.
  • Children learning English as an additional language making strong progress in developing English vocabulary.
  • A strong approach to ensuring all children participate in learning and achieve success.

In a report published on Tuesday inspectors said: “Staff at all levels are dedicated to ensuring that children are happy, safe and learn well at school.

“Across all learning spaces and the playground, children show respect and kindness to one another as they learn and play.

“The school’s vision values and aims of kindness, respect, effort and learning are evident in the daily life of the school.”

Inspectors praise quality of teaching

Inspectors said overall the quality of teaching at Victoria Park Primary School is good.

They noted how all teachers provide clear instructions and explanations.

The school also scored highly in leadership and raising attainment and achievement.

The report continued: “Staff model caring respectful relationships in all their interactions.

“They actively promote a climate across the school, which promotes and supports the wellbeing of children and colleagues.”

The report said staff are ‘responsive to each child’s wellbeing’.

It continued: “They show high levels of consideration for children’s emotional needs.

“This supports children to feel safe and valued.

“They know there are adults in the school whom they can trust and who will listen to them.”

Literacy and numeracy very good at Victoria Park Primary

Inspectors noted that pupils’ attainment in literacy and numeracy was very good.

And that most children at the school are making very good progress in literacy, English and mathematics.

However, inspectors also reported areas for the school to work on.

These included:

• Continue to improve approaches to learning, teaching and assessment, including developing opportunities for children to become more independent and creative in their learning.
• Reviewing and refreshing the curriculum to offer children a wider range of relevant learning experiences in the classroom and the wider community.

At the end of the report, inspectors said there was no need to make any more inspection visits, adding: “We are confident the school has the capacity to continue to improve.”

