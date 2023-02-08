Grove Academy rector to retire and take up national school leaders post

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The rector of Dundee’s Grove Academy has announced he is retiring.

Graham Hutton will take up a national position as general secretary of School Leaders Scotland (SLS).

He will leave his current role as head teacher of Grove Academy in June.

SLS is the leadership organisation for secondary schools in Scotland.

It represents head teachers, depute head teachers, faculty heads and principal teachers in both the public and private sector.

Mr Hutton revealed the news in a letter to parents and carers on Wednesday.

He said he was interviewed for the post of general secretary of School Leaders Scotland on Monday.

Retiring as rector of Grove Academy

He wrote: “After 11 and a half amazing years, I shall be retiring as rector of Grove Academy in the summer.

“I shall start my new post in September, which will be an exciting challenge!

“It has been an enormous pleasure, privilege and honour to lead this fantastic school.

“I thank you all for the trust you have placed in me and for your support over these years.”

Mr Hutton added: “I am very sad to be leaving my post at the school.

“I first came here in 1994 as principal teacher of modern languages, then assistant head and depute rector.

“Grove has been a part of my life for nearly 30 years, either as a staff member or as a parent.

“So it will indeed be a wrench.”

Dundee City Council confirmed that Mr Hutton has intimated his decision to retire at the end of the school year in June.

New role at School Leaders Scotland

Jim Thewliss, current general secretary for School Leaders Scotland, said he is planning to retire after eight years in the national role.

He said Mr Hutton was ‘ideally suited’ to take on the position.

Mr Thewliss said: “Mr Hutton has been involved at the heart of School Leaders Scotland for over 10 years.

“He is ideally suited to take the association forward.

“It speaks volumes for the quality of school leadership in Dundee that the head teacher of Grove Academy succeeds the head teacher of Harris Academy in this high profile national post.”