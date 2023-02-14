Could teacher strikes be called off with a new pay offer?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Teachers are awaiting news of a new pay offer, following confirmation from the Scottish Government of extra funding.

That could mean strikes likely to cause further school closures across Tayside and Fife being called off.

Teaching unions have been campaigning for a 10% pay rise, and rejected the most recent offer of 5% and up to 6.85% for the lowest paid.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said on Monday she hoped a new pay offer could be made by local authority employers “within the next new few days”.

The EIS – Scotland’s largest teaching union – has, however, said the offer will need to be significantly better than the existing one to bring the dispute to an end.

When are the next strikes?

Strike action has already closed schools several times since late November.

More industrial action is planned on:

February 22 to 24 (only in a few constituencies possibly including Perthshire North and Dunfermline)

February 28 and March 1

March 7 to March 9 (only in a few constituencies including Perthshire North and Dunfermline)

Three days during March 13 to April 21 (on different dates in different local authority areas)

What happens next?

Once any revised offer is made, the EIS said its salaries committee would meet to consider it.

Implications of its decision on planned strike action would then be considered by its executive committee.

Confirming a new offer was imminent, Ms Somerville said: “If we can get this offer on the table, I hope trades union colleagues will take it back to their members so this dispute can be resolved without further disruption to children and young people’s education.”

But the EIS said any offer must be fair and credible enough for teachers to consider.

A meeting of Scottish council leaders was due to be held on Tuesday at 4pm to discuss a new offer.