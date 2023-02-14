Could teacher strikes be called off with a new pay offer?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Could teacher strikes be called off with a new pay offer?

By Cheryl Peebles
February 14 2023, 5.18pm Updated: February 14 2023, 6.14pm
Picket lines at Morgan Academy at a strike by the EIS recently..
Teachers striking at Morgan Academy, Dundee, in November. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Teachers are awaiting news of a new pay offer, following confirmation from the Scottish Government of extra funding.

That could mean strikes likely to cause further school closures across Tayside and Fife being called off.

Teaching unions have been campaigning for a 10% pay rise, and rejected the most recent offer of 5% and up to 6.85% for the lowest paid.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said on Monday she hoped a new pay offer could be made by local authority employers “within the next new few days”.

The EIS – Scotland’s largest teaching union – has, however, said the offer will need to be significantly better than the existing one to bring the dispute to an end.

When are the next strikes?

Strike action has already closed schools several times since late November.

More industrial action is planned on:

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville addressing the EIS in Dundee’s Caird Hall last June. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

What happens next?

Once any revised offer is made, the EIS said its salaries committee would meet to consider it.

Implications of its decision on planned strike action would then be considered by its executive committee.

Confirming a new offer was imminent, Ms Somerville said: “If we can get this offer on the table, I hope trades union colleagues will take it back to their members so this dispute can be resolved without further disruption to children and young people’s education.”

But the EIS said any offer must be fair and credible enough for teachers to consider.

A meeting of Scottish council leaders was due to be held on Tuesday at 4pm to discuss a new offer.

