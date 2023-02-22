Dunfermline schools close as striking teachers target education secretary’s Fife constituency

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline schools closed today as teachers began the first of local three-day strikes targeting the education secretary’s Fife constituency.

Members of the EIS teaching union are focusing their campaign for an improved pay offer on Shirley-Anne Somerville’s Fife constituency over the next two days.

The action is the first of two local three-day strikes, in addition to the national action planned.

There are 27 Dunfermline primary schools closing from Wednesday to Friday this week, February 28 and March 1 and March 7 to 9.

On Wednesday morning teachers took to picket lines outside schools in the town.

In the afternoon, Fife EIS members and individual teachers handed in letters to Ms Somerville’s constituency office.

They urged her to settle the dispute, which has already closed schools several times since November.

As teachers finished handing in letters, a ‘Police Aware’ sign was posted in an upstairs window in the office block.

But a spokesman for Ms Somerville’s office confirmed this was done by a separate business in the Flexspace Business Centre in Pitreavie Court and not her staff.

The Courier understands police did not attend the gathering.

‘Teachers are desperate to be back in the classroom’

The local EIS members were supported at the event by Scottish Labour MSP for North East Scotland Michael Marra.

The Shadow Cabinet Secretary for education said: “Speaking to some of the teachers here, they are desperate to be back in the classroom and they are missing working with the kids.

“But they are standing up for their colleagues and for education in Scotland so we desperately need to see a deal done.”

Mr Marra said the pay dispute needs to be resolved before exam season.

English teacher Michael Ryan, 62, has taught at St Columba’s High School in Dunfermline for the past 25 years.

He said: “It is important we take this stand and make our voices known.

“I have been working 25 years in the same school, which is testament to the commitment I have to teaching.

“Yet here I am not in school, not teaching the kids who are trying to catch up from Covid.

“We need recompensed for the work we do.”

Strike action after pay offer rejected

Today’s strike action comes after a new pay offer was rejected last week.

The 11.5% offer over two years was by described the EIS as inadequate.

Fife EIS assistant secretary Paul Jeffrey said teachers are “disappointed and frustrated” that after a year of negotiations, nothing has changed.

He added: “There are no teachers here who want to be sacrificing their wages.

“They want to be in the classroom.”

Meanwhile, the education secretary has written an open letter to pupils outlining the support available during industrial action.

Disruption in the run-up to school exams

In the letter, Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “I want to reassure pupils, parents and carers that my focus remains on resolving this pay dispute.

“The threat of further disruption in the run-up to the exam diet is particularly concerning.

“I have written to local authorities asking them to consider how secondary schools can remain open for pupils preparing for exams.

“This is being reviewed by councils on a school-by-school basis.”