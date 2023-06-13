St John’s High pupil Jeffrey parked football ambition to study medicine – and his caring nature has won him McManus Prize

Talented young footballer Jeffrey Addai-Peprah looked set for a career on the pitch.

But hospital treatment for a serious injury turned his head to towards medicine and he now hopes to become a doctor.

And that desire to help others and all-round ability has earned Jeff, 18, the Lord Provost McManus Citizenship Prize, an annual award recognising outstanding work in school and the community by a Dundee pupil.

The St John’s High School head boy was nominated not only for his sporting and academic success, but for a long list of activities to help others.

This included teaching at a school in Ghana last summer, preaching in his church and helping to organise a Christmas fair which raised £2,000 for an Indian school.

Jeff’s footballing ability was clear as a child when he played with the Ss Peter and Paul Primary School team, and he joined Dundee FC Academy in 2016.

A contract with Dundee’s main team looked likely but in 2019 Jeff tore his anterior cruciate ligament and his experience of surgery and lengthy rehabilitation put him on a different path.

Although he continues to play with Riverside West End FC, he now has a conditional offer to study medicine at Dundee University and wants to eventually specialise in sports medicine.

He described his injury as a transition, giving him a different perspective and an insight into the work of doctors, physicians, nurses and other hospital staff.

He said: “Before my injury I wasn’t someone who was frequently in and of hospitals, I didn’t know much about what they were like.

“From my injury, I saw what the multidisciplinary teams in hospitals do, how they are so efficient and how they work as a team.

“It was a very, very comforting experience for me and it was a touching experience.

“I have always wanted to help people and try to give my best to others as part of a team, as you do in football as well.”

Teaching in Ghana

His passion for helping others was also evident when he volunteered at a junior high school in Ghana, in a trip to their home country his parents Johnny and Bernice raised funds for.

Jeff, who also speaks the Ghanian language Twi, helped the 11 and 12-year-old children learn English.

Back in Dundee, he supported pupils with additional support needs during rehearsals for St John’s production of Hairspray – in which his ‘incredible’ singing voice saw him cast in the lead role.

He also helped run a charity talent show and football match, has supported new S1 pupils and escorts parents visiting the school.

And he is working towards a Pope Benedict XVI Caritas Award from the Catholic Church.

But modestly, Jeff said he hadn’t realised until he was put forward for the McManus prize the extent of his work over the last year.

He said: “It was very, very humbling to even think that my school think of me in such a way to even be nominated.

“I was very, very grateful and proud to be part of and seen to be representing the school in such a way.

“I hope I have been able to inspire people to take up not just one activity but many.

“There are so many opportunities open to you.”

‘Jeff will offer even more in future’

St John’s head teacher Seán Hagney described Jeff as a fantastic young man who demonstrates the best of the school community.

He said: “He works incredibly hard on his schoolwork, his football and sports and the voluntary opportunities which he does with enthusiasm.

“He has been an outstanding school captain this year, and has been an excellent role model for our community.

“The McManus Award recognises what he has already achieved, but I believe Jeff will offer even more in the future.

“Jeff is looking forward to studying medicine and everyone at St John’s High School wishes him well.”

McManus Prize 2023 runners-up

The runners-up for this year’s McManus Prize were Ella Matthews, 17, of Grove Academy, and Tamsyn Rodrigues, 17, from Morgan Academy.

Senior prefect Ella, who is a member of Dundee Rep, developed a drama and music programme called BLOOM for P7 pupils to help the move to secondary school. She is also a leading member of Grove’s debating society and was the first person in Scotland to be awarded the Hooper Award for excellence in computing science.

Tamsyn is a mental health ambassador at Morgan and a leading member of Dundee’s Oor Fierce Girls campaign which teaches girls and young women about healthy relationships.