St John’s High pupil Jeffrey parked football ambition to study medicine – and his caring nature has won him McManus Prize

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

St John’s High pupil Jeffrey parked football ambition to study medicine – and his caring nature has won him McManus Prize

Jeffrey Addai-Peprah, 18, won the 2023 Lord Provost McManus Prize for Citizenship for his work to help others.

By Cheryl Peebles
Jeffrey Addai-Peprah with his McManus Prize certificate in Dundee City Chambers.
Jeff was presented in Dundee City Chambers by Lord Provost Bill Campbell. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Talented young footballer Jeffrey Addai-Peprah looked set for a career on the pitch.

But hospital treatment for a serious injury turned his head to towards medicine and he now hopes to become a doctor.

And that desire to help others and all-round ability has earned Jeff, 18, the Lord Provost McManus Citizenship Prize, an annual award recognising outstanding work in school and the community by a Dundee pupil.

The St John’s High School head boy was nominated not only for his sporting and academic success, but for a long list of activities to help others.

This included teaching at a school in Ghana last summer, preaching in his church and helping to organise a Christmas fair which raised £2,000 for an Indian school.

Jeff with some of the children he taught in Kumasi, Ghana. Image: supplied.

Jeff’s footballing ability was clear as a child when he played with the Ss Peter and Paul Primary School team, and he joined Dundee FC Academy in 2016.

A contract with Dundee’s main team looked likely but in 2019 Jeff tore his anterior cruciate ligament and his experience of surgery and lengthy rehabilitation put him on a different path.

Although he continues to play with Riverside West End FC, he now has a conditional offer to study medicine at Dundee University and wants to eventually specialise in sports medicine.

He described his injury as a transition, giving him a different perspective and an insight into the work of doctors, physicians, nurses and other hospital staff.

Shortly after his injury, with coaches at Dundee FC. Image: supplied.

He said: “Before my injury I wasn’t someone who was frequently in and of hospitals, I didn’t know much about what they were like.

“From my injury, I saw what the multidisciplinary teams in hospitals do, how they are so efficient and how they work as a team.

“It was a very, very comforting experience for me and it was a touching experience.

“I have always wanted to help people and try to give my best to others as part of a team, as you do in football as well.”

Teaching in Ghana

His passion for helping others was also evident when he volunteered at a junior high school in Ghana, in a trip to their home country his parents Johnny and Bernice raised funds for.

Jeff, who also speaks the Ghanian language Twi, helped the 11 and 12-year-old children learn English.

Back in Dundee, he supported pupils with additional support needs during rehearsals for St John’s production of Hairspray – in which his ‘incredible’ singing voice saw him cast in the lead role.

He also helped run a charity talent show and football match, has supported new S1 pupils and escorts parents visiting the school.

And he is working towards a Pope Benedict XVI Caritas Award from the Catholic Church.

Preaching at Dundee Seventh Day Adventist Church. Image: supplied.

But modestly, Jeff said he hadn’t realised until he was put forward for the McManus prize the extent of his work over the last year.

He said: “It was very, very humbling to even think that my school think of me in such a way to even be nominated.

“I was very, very grateful and proud to be part of and seen to be representing the school in such a way.

“I hope I have been able to inspire people to take up not just one activity but many.

“There are so many opportunities open to you.”

‘Jeff will offer even more in future’

St John’s head teacher Seán Hagney described Jeff as a fantastic young man who demonstrates the best of the school community.

He said: “He works incredibly hard on his schoolwork, his football and sports and the voluntary opportunities which he does with enthusiasm.

“He has been an outstanding school captain this year, and has been an excellent role model for our community.

“The McManus Award recognises what he has already achieved, but I believe Jeff will offer even more in the future.

“Jeff is looking forward to studying medicine and everyone at St John’s High School wishes him well.”

McManus Prize 2023 runners-up

The runners-up for this year’s McManus Prize were Ella Matthews, 17, of Grove Academy, and Tamsyn Rodrigues, 17, from Morgan Academy.

Ella Matthews, from Grove Academy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Senior prefect Ella, who is a member of Dundee Rep, developed a drama and music programme called BLOOM for P7 pupils to help the move to secondary school. She is also a leading member of Grove’s debating society and was the first person in Scotland to be awarded the Hooper Award for excellence in computing science.

Tamsyn Rodrigues, of Morgan Academy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Tamsyn is a mental health ambassador at Morgan and a leading member of Dundee’s Oor Fierce Girls campaign which teaches girls and young women about healthy relationships.

More from Schools

Jeff was presented in Dundee City Chambers by Lord Provost Bill Campbell. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Webster's High Prince's Trust pupils get creative for Murton nature reserve
A view of Kilgraston independent school in Perthshire
Parents and supporters thanked after rallying to save Kilgraston School from closure
Blairgowrie author Pauline Tait
Blairgowrie author Pauline Tait embraces love for Skye in new novel
Jeff was presented in Dundee City Chambers by Lord Provost Bill Campbell. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Proms in pictures: St John's Academy Class of 2023
Jeff was presented in Dundee City Chambers by Lord Provost Bill Campbell. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Proms in pictures: Forfar Academy Class of 2023
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Four boys at Craigie High prom 2023
Proms in pictures: Craigie High School Class of 2023
Beth Casasola and Georgina Haywood grab a selfie at Kinross High prom 2023
Proms in pictures: Kinross High School Class of 2023
Jeff was presented in Dundee City Chambers by Lord Provost Bill Campbell. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
The Dundee college where western and Islamic worlds meet is recruiting more local students
Jeff was presented in Dundee City Chambers by Lord Provost Bill Campbell. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
How full is your Angus school? The shape of pupil rolls in local primaries…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]