Schools Last Class 2023: Primary 7 photos from schools across Angus Class pictures from 32 Angus primary schools. Liff Primary School. By Cheryl Peebles Share Last Class 2023: Primary 7 photos from schools across Angus Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/4507981/last-class-2023-angus/ Copy Link Summer holidays are upon us – and for thousands of pupils across Tayside and Fife that means the end of their primary school days. Before they make their big step to secondary school, P7 classes across our patch posed for our photographers. And now we bring you Last Class, our annual celebration of the children taking the next step in their education journey. Last Class 2023 wishes all P7 pupils the best for their future as they prepare to start classes at secondary school, make new friends and face new challenges. Check out the pictures below to see if your local school has been featured. We will be publishing photographs from more schools everyday this week. Can I buy the Last Class pictures? Yes, you can by visiting this section of our website and filling in your details. You can also see our other Last Class galleries when they are published here. When are they in the newspaper? Last Class pictures are being printed in special keepsake supplements in The Courier everyday this week. Perthshire schools feature today and Fife schools on Friday and Saturday. Angus schools Newtyle Primary School. Picture by Mhairi Edwards. Northmuir Primary School, Kirriemuir. Northmuir Primary School, Kirriemuir. Borrowfield Primary School, Montrose. Arbirlot Primary School. Carmyllie Primary School. Letham Primary School. Lochside Primary School, P7T. Letham Primary School. Whitehills Primary School, Forfar. Whitehills Primary School, Forfar. Whitehills Primary School, Forfar. St Margaret’s Primary School, Montrose. Woodlands Primary School, Carnoustie, P7A. Picture by Mhairi Edwards. Woodlands Primary School, Carnoustie, P7B. Picture by Mhairi Edwards. Monikie Primary School. Picture by Mhairi Edwards. Friockheim Primary School. Murroes Primary School. Burnside Primary School, Carnoustie, P7A. Picture by Mhairi Edwards. Burnside Primary School, Carnoustie, P7B. Picture by Mhairi Edwards. Strathmore Primary School, Forfar. Southmuir Primary School, Kirriemuir. St Thomas’ Primary School, Arbroath. Muirfield Primary School, Arbroath. Ladyloan Primary School, Arbroath. Maisondieu Primary School, Brechin. Maisondieu Primary School, Brechin. Grange Primary School, Monifieth, P7B. Picture by Mhairi Edwards. Grange Primary School, Monifieth, P7A. Picture by Mhairi Edwards. Seaview Primary School, P7A. Seaview Primary School, P7B. Langlands Primary School. Langlands Primary School. Hayshead Primary School, P7B. Picture by Mhairi Edwards. Hayshead Primary School, P7A. Picture by Mhairi Edwards. Rosemount Primary School, Montrose. Ferryden Primary School. Timmergreens Primary School, Arbroath. Andover Primary School, Brechin Birkhill Primary School. Picture by Mhairi Edwards. Mattocks Primary School, Wellbank. Picture by Mhairi Edwards. Liff Primary School. Picture by Mhairi Edwards. Auchterhouse Primary School. Picture by Mhairi Edwards. Airlie Primary School. Picture by Mhairi Edwards.