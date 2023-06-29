Angus ace Mitchell has first tilt at overall victory in world’s biggest GT3 race at Spa 24 Hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus ace Mitchell has first tilt at overall victory in world’s biggest GT3 race at Spa 24 Hours

Lamborghini factory driver Sandy Mitchell has a remarkable record of class success in the Spa 24 Hour race but is aiming for outright victory in a 70-strong field this weekend.

By Graham Brown
Sandy Mitchell will bid for overall victory in this weekend's Spa 24 Hours. Image: McMedia
Sandy Mitchell will bid for overall victory in this weekend's Spa 24 Hours. Image: McMedia

It’s the biggest 24-hour GT3 sportscar race in the world.

And flying Scot Sandy Mitchell will bid to win it outright for the first time when he takes to the grid at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit this weekend.

The Lamborghini factory driver from Forfar has a remarkable record at the home of the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix.

Despite being only 23 he has finished on the podium in various classes in four of the last five years.

It’s a cv which includes back-to-back victories in 2019 and 2020.

Angus Lamborghini racer Sandy Mitchell on the Spa 24H podium.
Sandy Mitchell (right) celebrates Silver Cup victory on the Spa podium in 2019. Image: McMedia

But this is his first assault in an all-Pro line-up.

So the Angus ace is determined to keep the Spa run going.

Factory trio

He joins fellow Lamborghini factory drivers, Italian Marco Mapelli and Frenchman Franck Perera in the No. 6 Huracan GT3 Evo2 prepared by the California-based K-PAX Racing team.

With 71 GT3 cars on the grid, the latest round of Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe will be an amazing spectacle.

K-PAX Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
Sandy Mitchell will be behind the wheel of the K-PAX Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo 2 in the Spa 24. Image: McMedia

“This is, without question, the biggest race of the year for us,” said the Black Bull Whisky-backed star.

“Spa has been really good to me in my career.

“But this will be the first time in an all-Pro car with a genuine chance of winning the race overall.”

Win last time out

The former Dundee High School pupil heads to Belgium fresh from claiming his first victory of the season in the British GT Championship at Snetterton 10 days ago.

On his five previous appearances in the race on the famous 4.35-mile circuit, the 2020 British GT champion has finished on the podium twice in the Silver class, including a class win, plus twice in Pro-Am, again including a class win, all with Barwell Motorsport.

He came within two seconds of a class victory on his debut as an 18-year-old after a frenetic 24 hours of action.

Sandy Mitchell Lamborghini Huracan at Spa 24 Hours.
Sandy Mitchell in action at Spa last year. Image: McMedia.

The only year he has missed out on the top three was last year.

Despite starting from pole position in the Gold Cup class, he was forced to retire when his Lamborghini suffered a rare failure.

“Last year we were set to be fighting for a podium at the end of the race, and possibly another class win, but unfortunately it wasn’t to be.

Twice-round-the-clock challenge

“It’s fantastic to be back this year with the crew at K-Pax Racing for my first assault on the race in an all-Pro car.

“There’s a packed grid of 71 cars, so we know it’ll be pretty chaotic, especially at the start.

“We’ve proved in the opening two races in the championship at Monza and Paul Ricard that we have a very fast car.

“But the Spa 24-hours throws up a completely different set of challenges,” he said.

“The team has raced here before and performed really well, plus we know the Lamborghini is well-suited to the circuit.

“It’s crucial we stay focused on staying out of trouble, maintain a consistent pace throughout the race, make sure we get through the night in contention, then hopefully push for the win in the morning.

“A 24-hour race is the ultimate challenge, and I can’t wait to get back.”

More from The Courier

The man used Instagram to extort his own daughter. Image: Shutterstock.
Arbroath paedophile extorted nude pictures from his own daughter
Graeme Strachan leaves Forfar Sheriff Court.
Tannadice staff helped police catch drink-driving DJ
A disposable vape ban could be announced this week. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Scotland's disposable vape ban campaign started in Dundee. Is a win on the horizon?
Scotland manager Andy Roxburgh welcomes Craig Brown on to the Scotland staff in 1986 - he never looked back. Image: DC Thomson.
Craig Brown: Dundee title-winner and ex-Scotland manager's footballing life in pictures
Theresa Mallett heckled Humza Yousaf during his speech. Image: PA.
11 years of pain came out when I heckled Humza Yousaf in Dundee says…
Tag Games chief executive Marc Williamson at the firms new premises.
Dundee games studio with 60 staff acquired by American entertainment firm
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Last Class 2023 Picture shows; Last Class 2023. NA. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Last Class 2023: Primary 7 photos from schools across Angus
Ken Miles of Kinross-shire Civic Trust.
War of words over Kinross Beer Garden as Kinross-shire Civic Trust responds to criticism
Natasha and Arron Dick with daughter Alba at her newborn shoot.
Blairgowrie couple helped by memory box after tot's death celebrate 'miracle baby'
Dundee manager Tony Docherty in pre-season training. Image: SNS.
Dundee are 'close' to new signings says Tony Docherty as he addresses Trevor Carson…