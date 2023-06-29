Angus ace Mitchell has first tilt at overall victory in world’s biggest GT3 race at Spa 24 Hours

It’s the biggest 24-hour GT3 sportscar race in the world.

And flying Scot Sandy Mitchell will bid to win it outright for the first time when he takes to the grid at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit this weekend.

The Lamborghini factory driver from Forfar has a remarkable record at the home of the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix.

Despite being only 23 he has finished on the podium in various classes in four of the last five years.

It’s a cv which includes back-to-back victories in 2019 and 2020.

But this is his first assault in an all-Pro line-up.

So the Angus ace is determined to keep the Spa run going.

Factory trio

He joins fellow Lamborghini factory drivers, Italian Marco Mapelli and Frenchman Franck Perera in the No. 6 Huracan GT3 Evo2 prepared by the California-based K-PAX Racing team.

With 71 GT3 cars on the grid, the latest round of Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe will be an amazing spectacle.

“This is, without question, the biggest race of the year for us,” said the Black Bull Whisky-backed star.

“Spa has been really good to me in my career.

“But this will be the first time in an all-Pro car with a genuine chance of winning the race overall.”

Win last time out

The former Dundee High School pupil heads to Belgium fresh from claiming his first victory of the season in the British GT Championship at Snetterton 10 days ago.

On his five previous appearances in the race on the famous 4.35-mile circuit, the 2020 British GT champion has finished on the podium twice in the Silver class, including a class win, plus twice in Pro-Am, again including a class win, all with Barwell Motorsport.

He came within two seconds of a class victory on his debut as an 18-year-old after a frenetic 24 hours of action.

The only year he has missed out on the top three was last year.

Despite starting from pole position in the Gold Cup class, he was forced to retire when his Lamborghini suffered a rare failure.

“Last year we were set to be fighting for a podium at the end of the race, and possibly another class win, but unfortunately it wasn’t to be.

Twice-round-the-clock challenge

“It’s fantastic to be back this year with the crew at K-Pax Racing for my first assault on the race in an all-Pro car.

“There’s a packed grid of 71 cars, so we know it’ll be pretty chaotic, especially at the start.

“We’ve proved in the opening two races in the championship at Monza and Paul Ricard that we have a very fast car.

“But the Spa 24-hours throws up a completely different set of challenges,” he said.

“The team has raced here before and performed really well, plus we know the Lamborghini is well-suited to the circuit.

“It’s crucial we stay focused on staying out of trouble, maintain a consistent pace throughout the race, make sure we get through the night in contention, then hopefully push for the win in the morning.

“A 24-hour race is the ultimate challenge, and I can’t wait to get back.”