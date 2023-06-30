Schools Proms in pictures: Levenmouth Academy Class of 2023 A gallery of pictures from the special occasion at Balbirnie House Hotel Aimee Haran, Marcy Christie, Amber Mackenzie and Alyx Laing. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. By Cheryl Peebles Share Proms in pictures: Levenmouth Academy Class of 2023 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/4517758/levenmouth-academy-prom-2023/ Copy Link Levenmouth Academy leavers pulled out the stops for their prom. They donned ball gowns and suits for their special evening at Balbirnie House Hotel, Markinch, to celebrate the end of their school days and made it a night to remember. Some even made a grand entrance, arriving in supercars. The event was a final chance for the senior pupils to get together before they go their separate ways, whether to university, college, work, travel or elsewhere. Levenmouth Academy prom is featured in our Class of ’23 series, in which we are showcasing pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife. Levenmouth Academy prom 2023 All photographs by Steve Brown/DC Thomson. The full group shot. On the red carpet. The boys. And some of the girls. Brooke Kinninmont and Phoebe Taylor. Amber MacKenzie, Aimee Haran and Marcy Christie. Cerys McAllister, Maia Hogg and Holly Downes. Holly Downes & Cerys McAllister. Having a swing! Friends find the garden swing. Max Rafferty, Aimee Haran, Marcy Christie and Liam Dickson. Millie Birral and Callan Smith. A group of the boys. Matthew Stenhouse, Sam Martin and Michael Leddy. Robyn Slavin and Isaac Page. Courtney Ratcliffe and Rachel Guthrie. Friends together. Andrea Mullerova, Gemma Smith and Max Lawson. Girls glammed up. Getting a push! Trio on the red carpet. Liam Dickson and Marcy Christie. A cheeky wee dance. Lewis Bennet and Maia Hogg. Posing in the garden. Making a grand entrance. Suited and booted. Holly Downes, Adam Gault and Cerys McAllister. Reds and blues. Chloe Watson, Paige Spiers and Rebekah Webb. Arriving in style. Another impressive arrival. Mollie McDade, Nicole Shields, Lyle Mitchell and Abbi Purvis. Courtney Ratcliffe and Rachel Guthrie. Teachers enjoyed the night too.