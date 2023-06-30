New annual summer show will feature 70 Perthshire artists and makers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

New annual summer show will feature 70 Perthshire artists and makers

The 16-day event is part of a wider drive by Perthshire Open Studios to make the region a year-round arts destination.

By Stephen Eighteen
Some of those involved in the first ever Perthshire Open Studios (POS) summer show. Image: Colin Hattersley.
The first ever Perthshire Open Studios (POS) summer show will showcase work by more than 70 artists and makers from across Perth and Kinross.

The event, at Birnam Arts from July 1 to 16, is part of a wider drive by POS to make the region a year-round arts destination.

As well as the summer show it has recently set up a Perthshire Creative Trail featuring 15 galleries and 32 artists’ studios (including 17 in the Perth Creative Exchange) allowing people to meet artists, visit galleries, discover walks and distilleries whatever the time of year.

September will see the return of the ever-popular Perthshire Open Studios Festival.

More opportunities to discover area’s arts and crafts

“Perthshire is special,” said Heather Budge-Reid, chair of POS.

“It’s famous for the big trees and big views, but it also deserves to be known for its large and vibrant creative community.

“So we are creating more and better opportunities for visitors to discover Perthshire’s arts and crafts.

“The summer show will be a chance to see work of all kinds from over 70 of our members in the wonderful rural setting of Birnam and Dunkeld.

“And the creative trail lets visitors meet artists and see their work at all times of year, rather than having to wait for special events like the exhibition or the annual open studios festival.”

Artists requested event

Among those taking part in the summer show are ceramicists Ceri White and Jacquie Clark, painters Jonathan Mitchell and Hilary Law, and jewellery designers Roberta Pederzoli and Inez Jenkins.

It will also feature glass artists John Anderson, Lorna Radbourne, Lynn Shilp and Lesley Garside, and willow artists Rachel Kirk and June McEwan.

Suzanne Clements from Blairgowrie with her design. Image: Colin Hattersley.

Angela Thomson, a member of the team who has been liaising with artists, said: “One of the great things about the exhibition is that it gives POS members a chance to show their creativity in a modern, professional gallery as well as drawing art lovers out to the gorgeous countryside.”

The exhibition and trail came about following a consultation showing that artists were keen to continue to hold an open studio festival but also wanted an all year-round attraction and more support for the galleries which sell their work.

Click here for more details of the event.

