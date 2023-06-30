New annual summer show will feature 70 Perthshire artists and makers

The first ever Perthshire Open Studios (POS) summer show will showcase work by more than 70 artists and makers from across Perth and Kinross.

The event, at Birnam Arts from July 1 to 16, is part of a wider drive by POS to make the region a year-round arts destination.

As well as the summer show it has recently set up a Perthshire Creative Trail featuring 15 galleries and 32 artists’ studios (including 17 in the Perth Creative Exchange) allowing people to meet artists, visit galleries, discover walks and distilleries whatever the time of year.

September will see the return of the ever-popular Perthshire Open Studios Festival.

More opportunities to discover area’s arts and crafts

“Perthshire is special,” said Heather Budge-Reid, chair of POS.

“It’s famous for the big trees and big views, but it also deserves to be known for its large and vibrant creative community.

“So we are creating more and better opportunities for visitors to discover Perthshire’s arts and crafts.

“The summer show will be a chance to see work of all kinds from over 70 of our members in the wonderful rural setting of Birnam and Dunkeld.

“And the creative trail lets visitors meet artists and see their work at all times of year, rather than having to wait for special events like the exhibition or the annual open studios festival.”

Artists requested event

Among those taking part in the summer show are ceramicists Ceri White and Jacquie Clark, painters Jonathan Mitchell and Hilary Law, and jewellery designers Roberta Pederzoli and Inez Jenkins.

It will also feature glass artists John Anderson, Lorna Radbourne, Lynn Shilp and Lesley Garside, and willow artists Rachel Kirk and June McEwan.

Angela Thomson, a member of the team who has been liaising with artists, said: “One of the great things about the exhibition is that it gives POS members a chance to show their creativity in a modern, professional gallery as well as drawing art lovers out to the gorgeous countryside.”

The exhibition and trail came about following a consultation showing that artists were keen to continue to hold an open studio festival but also wanted an all year-round attraction and more support for the galleries which sell their work.

Click here for more details of the event.