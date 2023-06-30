Proms in pictures: Baldragon Academy Class of 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Proms in pictures: Baldragon Academy Class of 2023

Our best images from the leavers' arrival at Invercarse Hotel.

Erin Ramsey, Kaci Aberdein and Chloe Mclaren. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

Baldragon Academy’s Class of 2023 has partied for the last time together.

The leavers dressed to impress as they gathered for their prom in Dundee’s Invercarse Hotel.

And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world.

Baldragon Academy prom is featured in our Class of ’23 series, in which we are showcasing pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Baldragon Academy prom 2023

All photographs by Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Everyone together.
The girls.
Aleesha Brannen and Finlay Hill.
Ready to party.
Libby Potter and Zoe Rowan.
Emily Park, Caitlin Muir, Libby Potter and Rio Conway.
Zayna E, Adam Bisset, Alina Murniece, Connor Rouse, Alyssa Saunders and Kara Whelan.
Rhys Anderson and Erin Scott.
Erin Ramsey, Kaci Aberdein and Chloe Mclaren.
Lauren Stirling and Sarah Fairweather.
Joshua Hill, Jack Donald, Jake Davies, Chloe Quinn, Aaban Afzal, Reeve McGregor and Ross Brady.
Dressed up with somewhere to go.
Looking glam.
And teachers scrubbed up too!

