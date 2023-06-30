Proms in pictures: Baldragon Academy Class of 2023

Baldragon Academy’s Class of 2023 has partied for the last time together.

The leavers dressed to impress as they gathered for their prom in Dundee’s Invercarse Hotel.

And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world.

Baldragon Academy prom is featured in our Class of ’23 series, in which we are showcasing pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Baldragon Academy prom 2023

All photographs by Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.