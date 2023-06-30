Schools Proms in pictures: Baldragon Academy Class of 2023 Our best images from the leavers' arrival at Invercarse Hotel. Erin Ramsey, Kaci Aberdein and Chloe Mclaren. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson. By Cheryl Peebles Share Proms in pictures: Baldragon Academy Class of 2023 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/4522060/baldragon-academy-prom-2023/ Copy Link Baldragon Academy’s Class of 2023 has partied for the last time together. The leavers dressed to impress as they gathered for their prom in Dundee’s Invercarse Hotel. And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world. Baldragon Academy prom is featured in our Class of ’23 series, in which we are showcasing pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife. Baldragon Academy prom 2023 All photographs by Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson. Everyone together. The girls. Aleesha Brannen and Finlay Hill. Ready to party. Libby Potter and Zoe Rowan. Emily Park, Caitlin Muir, Libby Potter and Rio Conway. Zayna E, Adam Bisset, Alina Murniece, Connor Rouse, Alyssa Saunders and Kara Whelan. Rhys Anderson and Erin Scott. Erin Ramsey, Kaci Aberdein and Chloe Mclaren. Lauren Stirling and Sarah Fairweather. Joshua Hill, Jack Donald, Jake Davies, Chloe Quinn, Aaban Afzal, Reeve McGregor and Ross Brady. Dressed up with somewhere to go. Looking glam. And teachers scrubbed up too!