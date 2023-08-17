Schools Back to school pictures of children from Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross A few of the photographs readers have submitted of children starting or returning to school for the new term. Twins Lauren and Aidan Rooney By Cheryl Peebles Share Back to school pictures of children from Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/4643257/dundee-back-to-school-photos/ Copy Link 0 comment Thousands of children across Tayside and Fife went back to school this week. And for many it was extra special, as it was their first day at primary or secondary school. We asked readers to share the big event with us by submitting their photographs, and they did so in their droves. Here is a selection of the hundreds of pictures sent in of pupils starting and returning to schools in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire on Tuesday and Wednesday. And we will have many, many more in special print supplements in The Courier and Evening Telegraph on Monday and Tuesday. Back to school photos Starr Hill Arlo Leonard Steven Stewart Carter, Paisley and Raphael Cole and Ruben Conway Nova Thomson Ellie Guthrie and Harper Walton Cole Stewart Cameron Maclachlan Kallan Wylie Lily Blair Jack Brown Daisy Ewan Jessica Buick and Ava-Rose Buick Mabel McNicol Remi-d Kirkaldy Lyle Sangster Madison Hoskins, Kenzie Hoskins, Mia-may Hoskins, John Hoskins and Nathan Hoskins Roman McCann Sienna Reilly Martin Lyubenov Zara Hunt Madison Jane Black Stuart Gauld Penny Reid Kerri Downie Ollie Ramsay James, Ella and Callum Lily Grant Jack Donaldson, Sophie Donalson, Chloe Donaldson with little Hannah Lee mckenzie Kayne Jaxon Moran Luke Dunbar Kayden Mitchell Joel Olliffe Cade Mullen and Caris Mullen Calleigh Mcintosh Azra Demir
