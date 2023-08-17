Back to school pictures of children from Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Back to school pictures of children from Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross

A few of the photographs readers have submitted of children starting or returning to school for the new term.

Twins Lauren and Aidan Rooney
By Cheryl Peebles

Thousands of children across Tayside and Fife went back to school this week.

And for many it was extra special, as it was their first day at primary or secondary school.

We asked readers to share the big event with us by submitting their photographs, and they did so in their droves.

Here is a selection of the hundreds of pictures sent in of pupils starting and returning to schools in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire on Tuesday and Wednesday.

And we will have many, many more in special print supplements in The Courier and Evening Telegraph on Monday and Tuesday.

Back to school photos

Starr Hill
Arlo Leonard
Steven Stewart
Carter, Paisley and Raphael
Cole and Ruben Conway
Nova Thomson
Ellie Guthrie and Harper Walton
Cole Stewart
Cameron Maclachlan
Kallan Wylie
Lily Blair
Jack Brown
Daisy Ewan
Jessica Buick and Ava-Rose Buick
Mabel McNicol
Remi-d Kirkaldy
Lyle Sangster
Madison Hoskins, Kenzie Hoskins, Mia-may Hoskins, John Hoskins and Nathan Hoskins
Roman McCann
Sienna Reilly
Martin Lyubenov
Zara Hunt
Madison Jane Black
Stuart Gauld
Penny Reid
Kerri Downie
Ollie Ramsay
James, Ella and Callum
Lily Grant
Jack Donaldson, Sophie Donalson, Chloe Donaldson with little Hannah
Lee mckenzie
Kayne
Jaxon Moran
Luke Dunbar
Kayden Mitchell
Joel Olliffe
Cade Mullen and Caris Mullen
Calleigh Mcintosh
Azra Demir

Conversation