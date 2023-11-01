Schoolboy, 12, faces dark and ‘dangerous’ walk to school in Buckhaven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Schoolboy, 12, faces dark and ‘dangerous’ walk to school in Buckhaven

Conor Clark, 12, is not entitled to get the school bus despite there being no streetlights on his route to Levenmouth Academy

By Cheryl Peebles
Scott and Sarah Clark are too worried to allow Conor to walk the route to Levenmouth Academy Fife Council says is 'available' for him. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Scott and Sarah Clark are too worried to allow Conor to walk the route to Levenmouth Academy Fife Council says is 'available' for him. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Parents of a Fife schoolboy say he faces a dark and dangerous walk to school after his free transport was withdrawn.

Unless they find a solution, Conor Clark, 12, faces walking from his home outside Buckhaven to Levenmouth Academy along unlit Percival Road while his brother Kyle, 14, travels by taxi.

There are no street lights on part of the road which connects the Standing Stanes Road to Buckhaven and Sarah and Scott Clark say it is prone to speeding, accidents and flooding.

Until now Conor has been allowed to use a spare seat in the taxi Kyle is entitled to due to special needs but from Monday this will be taken by another pupil.

Percival Road flooded again on Sunday. Image: Sarah Clark.

Fife Council assessed his walking route as ‘available’ and as the family live within two miles of Levenmouth Academy this means he is not entitled to free transport.

Due to their work they are unable to drive him – Sarah is a nurse with shifts often starting at 6am and Scott works offshore – and no service buses pass by.

Sarah said: “In the summer it wouldn’t be so bad but in the winter it will be dark in the morning and dark by 4pm when he’s coming home.

“People do walk along there but even as an adult it’s scary.

“There are overgrown bushes at the side that come into the path and you have to step into the road to get past them.

“I’m not prepared to put my son’s safety at risk.”

Sarah says it was suggested to her she should have considered her children’s journey to school when she bought her house.

The Clarks walk together on Percival Road which they say will soon be too dark for Conor to use. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

But she said: “I don’t want to have to move house or quit my job to get my children to school safely.”

To assess the route’s suitability, council officers walked it on the morning and afternoon of March 31.

It was concluded that the pavement – which switches sides at one point – was adequate, sightlines for crossing were good and traffic was not busy.

Council says route is accessible

The council’s policy for assessing school walking routes says the absence of street lighting does not on its own make a route unavailable.

The same policy was challenged in 2019 by parents who feared children from the Tofthill estate near Glenrothes would have to walk alongside the A92 to Auchmuty High School.

Education service manager, Kevin Funnell, said:  “The walking route to Levenmouth Academy from Buckhaven was assessed during a morning and afternoon period by council officers from education, transportation and safer communities.  Councillors also attended during the morning assessment.  It was agreed that this is an accessible route.

“We expect that pupils will be accompanied by a responsible adult, such as a parent or carer, on their walk to and from school until they are able complete the journey on their own. This is set out in our Walked Route to School Assessment policy.

“We don’t have any plans to reassess this particular walking route as there hasn’t been a significant change to the road infrastructure”

