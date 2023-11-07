First Class 2023 Angus: P1 photos from primary schools from Monifieth to Edzell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First Class 2023 Angus: P1 photos from primary schools from Monifieth to Edzell

Have a look for your school's class photo,

Stracathro Primary School is among those featured. Image: supplied by school.
Stracathro Primary School is among those featured. Image: supplied by school.
By Cheryl Peebles

Your First Class 2023 photos are here.

We have photographs of P1 classes from around Angus primary schools.

First Class is our annual celebration of the start of the area’s newest pupils’ school journeys.

And with them settled into their classes, we hope parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles will enjoy these seeing these milestone pictures.

These photos also appear in a special print supplements in The Courier today and were in the Evening Telegraph last week.

To purchase your very own print or digital copy of your child’s first class photo, fill out the form here.

First Class 2023 Angus

All images supplied by schools.

Andover P1-2
Whitehills P1T
Warddykes Class 1
Timmergreens
Tealing
Warddykes Class 2
Whitehills Gaelic class
Woodlands
Whitehills P1B
Whitehills P1E
Muirfield P1R
Seaview P1B
Southmuir
Seaview P1A
Mattocks
Strathmore P1N
Monikie
Murroes
Rosemount
Stracathro
Strathmore P1C
Lochside P1G
Lochside P1S
St Margaret’s
Strathmartine
Northmuir
Newtyle
Muirfield P1H
Maisondieu
Edzell
Ferryden
Cortachy
Inverarity
Arbirlot
Ladyloan
Borrowfield
Grange 1B
Grange 1A
Eassie
Inverkeilor
Letham
Liff
Glamis
Birkhill
Andover P1LR
Burnside P1B
Burnside P1A
Colliston
Southesk
Tannadice
Airlie

Conversation