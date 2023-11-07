Schools First Class 2023 Angus: P1 photos from primary schools from Monifieth to Edzell Have a look for your school's class photo, Stracathro Primary School is among those featured. Image: supplied by school. By Cheryl Peebles November 7 2023, 11.00am Share First Class 2023 Angus: P1 photos from primary schools from Monifieth to Edzell Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/4804762/first-class-2023-angus/ Copy Link 0 comment Your First Class 2023 photos are here. We have photographs of P1 classes from around Angus primary schools. First Class is our annual celebration of the start of the area’s newest pupils’ school journeys. And with them settled into their classes, we hope parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles will enjoy these seeing these milestone pictures. These photos also appear in a special print supplements in The Courier today and were in the Evening Telegraph last week. To purchase your very own print or digital copy of your child’s first class photo, fill out the form here. First Class 2023 Angus All images supplied by schools. Andover P1-2 Whitehills P1T Warddykes Class 1 Timmergreens Tealing Warddykes Class 2 Whitehills Gaelic class Woodlands Whitehills P1B Whitehills P1E Muirfield P1R Seaview P1B Southmuir Seaview P1A Mattocks Strathmore P1N Monikie Murroes Rosemount Stracathro Strathmore P1C Lochside P1G Lochside P1S St Margaret’s Strathmartine Northmuir Newtyle Muirfield P1H Maisondieu Edzell Ferryden Cortachy Inverarity Arbirlot Ladyloan Borrowfield Grange 1B Grange 1A Eassie Inverkeilor Letham Liff Glamis Birkhill Andover P1LR Burnside P1B Burnside P1A Colliston Southesk Tannadice Airlie
