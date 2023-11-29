Christmas gifts and food for hundreds of children from Dundee Bairns and Help For Kids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Christmas gifts and food for hundreds of children from Dundee Bairns and Help For Kids

The city charities have joined forces to try to ensure no child who needs their aid is missed.

By Cheryl Peebles
Dundee Bairns' Susan Maxwell (left) and Genna Millar (back) with Stacey Wallace and Derek Miller of Help For Kids. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee Bairns' Susan Maxwell (left) and Genna Millar (back) with Stacey Wallace and Derek Miller of Help For Kids. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Dad had lost his job. Mum is disabled and unable to work. With no wages coming in, Christmas for the children looked bleak.

But the family was among hundreds across the city with gifts to open on Christmas morning thanks to the generosity of fellow Dundonians.

Back on their feet, they are repaying the kindness shown to them with dad volunteering for Help For Kids and Dundee Bairns this festive season.

The father will be among an army of volunteers and charity staff delivering sacks of toys and food vouchers to disadvantaged city families to ensure their children have presents to open and food on the table on December 25.

Two of Dundee’s most well-known charities, Help For Kids and Dundee Bairns, have teamed up for this year’s festive campaign.

With the cost-of-living crisis biting, they expect more demand than ever and together will try to ensure that no family who needs it will miss out on the help they provide.

As Help For Kids charity manager Stacey Wallace says: “Christmas 2023 is going to be our biggest year yet and we want to ensure no one goes without.”

While Christmas should be a time of joy, for many it’s a time of despair, hardship and worry.

Genna Millar, Dundee Bairns project manager, packs a gift sack from some of the many toys donated so far. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

But across the city, people and businesses have been donating in their droves to both Help For Kids and Dundee Bairns to help make it the former for as many families as possible.

Donations and fundraising for Dundee Bairns throughout the year ensures it can distribute much-needed food vouchers to get families through a time when many of the services they normally rely on close down for the holidays.

Last year it handed out £28,000-worth of food vouchers to around 850 impoverished families.

Help For Kids has drop-off points for its Christmas appeal across the city and has started collecting in thousands of donations of toys and cash. The number of children it helps has increased from around 200 a decade ago to 2,000 last year.

Referrals for help come mainly from schools but also from community centres, other charities and professionals including GPs and social workers.

This year these will be shared by the two charities so families don’t miss out on help they could be receiving.

Dundee Bairns and Help For Kids are delighted to be working together to spread Christmas cheer and ease the financial burden. From left Genna Miller, project manager, Susan Maxwell, project worker, Stacey Wallace, charity manager and vice-chairman Derek Miller. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Dundee Bairns project coordinator Genna Miller says: “The two weeks over Christmas are a really intense time financially for families and if you are already struggling a food voucher in your pocket is a massive help.”

As well as food vouchers, the charity will distribute warm clothes and home essentials such as toiletries and bedding through its Cosy Bairns and Bairns At Home drives.

Genna says: “We are very lucky we are supported avidly by the public.

“We hear a lot of people around the city say these [Dundee Bairns and Help For Kids] are our two favourite charities.

“It just makes sense for us to join forces to make sure we are getting to the families that need us most.”

Each child to benefit from Help For Kids receives a gift sack full of presents suitable for their age.

At its grotto, volunteers are already hard at work sorting gifts ready to pack bags for deliveries starting on December 11.

Chief elf, volunteer Sue Murray, sorts through donations. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Most gift bags will be delivered to schools to be passed on to their families, but some will be delivered to individual households.

Stacey says: “When we go out to families and deliver we see relief on the faces of parents that just wouldn’t have managed otherwise.”

Sometimes, she says, these are families where the parents suddenly find themselves out of work.

“We have families that we’ve helped in the past coming back to help this year,” she says.

Working with Dundee Bairns this year, she says, will ensure that as many families as possible get all the support they need.

“We get a lot of families that when we deliver toys we find that they also need food.

“The best thing we can do so we can make sure we cover all of Dundee is to work together.”

Donations of goods and cash can be made to Dundee Bairns online.

Toys for Help For Kids can be left, unwrapped at drop-off points throughout Dundee, including the Tesco branches at Kingsway and South Road and DC Thomson’s Meadowside office until December 18.

More from Schools

Dundee Bairns' Susan Maxwell (left) and Genna Millar (back) with Stacey Wallace and Derek Miller of Help For Kids. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Author Ian Rankin recalls skipping cross-country and learning poetry from Paul Simon lyrics at…
An apple gift-wrapped with a bow.
CHERYL PEEBLES: Why I'm giving my daughter's teacher a Christmas present - even though…
Your school meals menus this week graphic with picture of children eating
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Chloe Knox works on fellow S4 pupil Rebecca Paterson's hair in Lime Salon.
The Fife schoolgirls swapping classes for hairdressing qualification in a real salon
Dundee Bairns' Susan Maxwell (left) and Genna Millar (back) with Stacey Wallace and Derek Miller of Help For Kids. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Meet Balwearie High School's new head teacher Ali Mitchell (who has a cat called…
pupils of Auchmuty High School with Leviton staff
Leviton’s high school partnership goes from strength to strength
Dundee Bairns' Susan Maxwell (left) and Genna Millar (back) with Stacey Wallace and Derek Miller of Help For Kids. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
'Being bullied was my norm': Now Beth, 16, hopes to speak up and help…
Head teacher Johnny Lothian outside Morgan Academy
How Morgan Academy is coaxing back pupils who regularly skip school
2
Dundee Bairns' Susan Maxwell (left) and Genna Millar (back) with Stacey Wallace and Derek Miller of Help For Kids. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Radio presenter Claire Kinnaird excited to host The Courier and Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert
Dundee Bairns' Susan Maxwell (left) and Genna Millar (back) with Stacey Wallace and Derek Miller of Help For Kids. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
CHERYL PEEBLES: Why are some Dundee teenagers missing so much school?
5

Conversation