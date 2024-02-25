Dundee Rotary ‘guardian angel’ helps Monifieth Ukraine teenager overcome horrors of war

Being overwhelmed with “unreality and loneliness” are the emotions that come to mind when Monifieth High School pupil Olha Makarova thinks back to her first night at The Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) programme in the Highlands last summer.

Unable to speak English, and surrounded by people she didn’t know or understand, she wanted to go back home to her mum, recalling: “I didn’t know whether to cry, get angry, laugh or scream”.

But thanks to encouragement and support from her “guardian angel” – the Rotary Club of Dundee president and RYLA programme manager Wendy Maltman – the Ukrainian refugee teenager began to believe in herself, to believe in others and grew stronger.

Olha, 17, who fled the war in Ukraine with her mum Tetiana and older sister Maria in 2022, was encouraged to apply by her mum.

The main goal of her participation was to overcome the language barrier and to start communicating in English with her peers.

After overcoming her initial fears, she felt the birth of a new feeling – hope!

Now, as she relives her experiences at last year’s North Scotland Rotary Club’s summer programme, she hopes other 16 and 17–year-olds will be inspired to apply in future.

How did the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards help Olha build confidence?

“On the first day we were all divided into teams,” said Olha.

“Our team went to the mountains where we did rock climbing.

“At the beginning of the journey, each of us was on our own.

“But with every step we took, the threads that bound us together grew stronger.

“We helped and supported each other.

“We were united by a common goal and understanding that it is easier to go together.

“We reached the summit together.

“I guess at that moment I felt that I was not alone! We’re a team!”

Over a week, the teenagers climbed mountains, rode mountain bikes, walked through a gorge waist-deep in water, swam, built a raft, played relay races and orientated themselves on a map.

By evening, they were collapsing from exhaustion together. But it was fun.

For Olha, it was a summer of discovery that revealed her strengths, her possibilities and her goals.

“I came to realise that all people are different, speak different languages, live in different countries, in towns and villages, dance different dances and sing different songs,” she said.

“But at the same time, all people are united by very simple and understandable things – the desire to live in peace, to be happy, to raise children, to be friends and to love.”

Dundee Rotary president Wendy Maltman’s role as a RYLA mentor

Wendy Maltman has been president of Dundee Rotary Club since last June – just the second female president in 103 years.

Running her graphic design and marketing business, The Malting House, in Dundee for 20 years, Wendy has been a member of Dundee Rotary for a decade.

However, for the past five years, the 50-year-old Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design graduate has also been helping at RYLA as a mentor.

RYLA is a programme close to her heart because in 1990, having just finished fifth year at Portlethen Academy near Aberdeen, she was sponsored by Stonehaven Rotary Club to attend as a 17-year-old.

“When I think back more than 30 years, it was a big deal to get on the bus with 50 other kids I didn’t know and go away for week and do activities with a mentor,” she said.

“We got talks every day from leaders. It was a great experience.

“I think what kids will say now who go on it, and what came out most for me, was it was a confidence booster.

“When you feel like you’ve taken something like that on, you feel like you can go on and do anything!”

Wendy explained that as a mentor at the camp, she is assigned eight to 10 girls for the week.

The role is like being a “big sister” rather than a “mother” to the group.

The mentors take part in many of the activities.

In the evenings, they catch up and review how the day has gone.

“I think it’s a really good opportunity for young people to develop their leadership skills and their teamwork skills – just to boost their confidence,” she said.

“Because they are at that stage in life where they are going to have to make some big decisions.

“They might be leaving home or going to university or college or getting a job.

“It gives them all kind of skills that are going to be useful.

“Just having a bit of self awareness about themselves, understanding that not everybody is like them is a really big thing.

“It’s all about levelling and getting on and working together for the week.”

How did Olha Makarova and her family escape from war-torn Ukraine?

Reflecting on the war in Ukraine, Olha’s mum, Tetiana Makarova, says that following the horrors of the Second World War, they had firmly believed they would always live in peace, raised with the knowledge that their grandfathers fought for the right to a peaceful existence for future generations.

However, the 53-year-old lawyer, who was born in Dnipro, says the ongoing war has divided the lives of Ukrainians into “before” and “after”.

Following the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Tetiana describes the memories of that first month of the war as being “like a never-ending, dark tunnel”.

And yet, amidst all the chaos, there was this “naive hope” that it won’t last long, that the civilised world will step in and put an end to the horror.

After a whole month of invasion, she and her husband – who stayed behind in Ukraine to fight – made the tough call to evacuate their kids.

Amid air raids and bombings, they travelled across Ukraine, and made their way to Bratislava, then Vienna, and eventually ended up in Zurich, where they were sent to a refugee camp.

Eventually they made it to Scotland.

What’s it like for the Ukrainian family living in Scotland?

Tetiana describes Scotland as an “amazing country that truly cares about children from all backgrounds and abilities”.

Her older daughter Maria needs a “special approach to learning”.

Monifieth High School has been “absolutely amazing”.

For Olha, however, there have been other challenges.

The bombings, the moving to different countries, saying goodbye to her dad and friends, dealing with new and sometimes not-so-friendly people and living in refugee camps all made Olha shut herself off from the world.

“It’s been tough to get Olha to open up,” said Tetiana.

“She’s always buried in her phone, and even I struggle to have a conversation with her.

“Plus, she’s been bombarded with a ton of English stuff at school, and it’s overwhelming for her.

“No wonder she’s stressed out, scared, and doesn’t feel like talking to anyone.

“But finally, just recently, Olha has started to come alive again.

“It’s like she’s a little bird spreading her wings.

“She’s curious about what’s going on around her, and she’s actually interested in learning English and hanging out with her friends.

“Her thirst for knowledge and creativity is back, and I’m so happy about it.

“I know we’ll get through all of this.

“The teachers at school are helping her adjust and fit in.”

RYLA left ‘lasting impact on her soul’

Tetiana said it was evident to her that RYLA made a “profound impact on her, leaving a lasting impression on her soul”.

“I had concerns for her wellbeing,” she said, “but I had faith in her ability to overcome any challenges, gain valuable knowledge, and develop self-belief.

“In fact, she even wrote an essay titled “A Summer That Transformed Lives” for school, highlighting the transformative nature of her summer.”

Dundee Rotary honorary treasurer Clive Murray said it was a “heart-warming occasion” to hear Olha, and four other young RYLA participants sponsored by the Rotary Club of Dundee, give presentations.

Dundee Rotary have been interviewing recently for 2024, and they would encourage other 16 and 17-year-olds across Tayside and Fife to apply through their local rotary clubs.

“RYLA is a week-long, full-time residential leadership development course,” said Clive.

“Activities for all participants include hill walking, rock climbing, abseiling, mountain biking, raft building, swimming, gorge walking, mental and physical team challenges.

“Students also hear daily talks from inspirational speakers with leadership experience.

“The courses are open to young people who are 16 and 17 years old and take place at Abernethy’s Outdoor Centre at Nethybridge.

“The centre, in the Cairngorm National Park, has been running courses for 30 years.

“The selected activities on the course are all based on elements of problem solving, communication, organisation, delegation and teamwork.

“Tasks are largely centred on outdoor activities, which add a physical dimension to the problems faced.”

To find out more about RYLA click here