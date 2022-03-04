REVIEW: Michael Clark show is vibrant, strange and raw – like the best punk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
REVIEW: Michael Clark show is vibrant, strange and raw – like the best punk

By David Pollock
March 4 2022, 12.40pm Updated: March 4 2022, 12.57pm
Michael Clark in Charles Atlas?s Hail the New Puritan, 1986.
A beautiful, strange cacophony awaits in the very first room of this major new exhibition for V&A Dundee, the Scottish premier of a show first seen at the Barbican in London.

It explores the work of Michael Clark, a dancer and choreographer who was raised on a farm in rural Aberdeenshire, but who took the world of British contemporary dance by storm in the 1980s by building a reputation as a ‘punk dancer’.

The plentiful visual examples of Clark’s work given here show why.

A Prune Twin (or New Puritan)

On nine large projector screens hanging from the ceiling, the grand opening installation is by the video artist and friend of Clark’s, Charles Atlas.

It’s an edited fusion of his past films on the dancer Hail the New Puritan and Because We Must. It’s called A Prune Twin, an anagram of New Puritan.

Michael Clark in a publicity photograph for Mmm?, 1992.

In it, the handsome young shaven-headed Clark is interviewed in his flat, on the very cusp of fame.

A group of orange-clad dancers bounce and roll around a pub to the knees-up sound of I’ve Got a Lovely Bunch of Coconuts.

Another pair – one of them the famed designer and drag performer Leigh Bowery – recreate a weird but comedic bondage scene dressed in body suits which evoke 1970s curtain fabric, while the Velvet Underground’s Venus in Furs roars away.

Somewhere in the background, Because by the Beatles twinkles.

An image from Michael Clark, Cosmic Dancer, at the V&A Dundee.

Later in the exhibition, Clark says he’s always been more interested in the music world than the dance one, and it’s this connection which helps give his work its punk edge.

Perhaps his most famous work is I Am Curious Orange, a rock ballet about William of Orange, Scottish sectarianism and consumer culture. A whole room is dedicated to it here.

It features the giant burger and fries seen onstage at the Edinburgh Festival in 1988, while footage of Clark’s company and the Fall performing the show growls in the background.

Big Bottom’s sound roars out

Elsewhere a completely darkened room contains Sophie Fiennes’ film of current/SEE, a 1998 performance by Clark’s company sound-tracked by musician Susan Stenger’s five-piece group of electric bass players, Big Bottom.

It roars from the amps, as though the viewer’s at the front of a rock concert.

As well as plenty of detail on Clark’s life and work, many of his collaborators are profiled, including Atlas, Bowery and the artist Sarah Lucas.

Vibrant, queer, strange and raw like the best punk, this show is essential for anyone with a taste for underground pop cultural history.

Michael Clark: Cosmic Dancer is at V&A Dundee until September 4. www.vam.ac.uk/dundee

