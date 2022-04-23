Emma Christie’s new novel: A pulse-pounding, gripping crime thriller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Entertainment

Emma Christie’s new novel: A pulse-pounding, gripping crime thriller

By Gayle Ritchie
April 23 2022, 10.45am
Author Emma Christie.
North-east journalist-turned-novelist Emma Christie has bagged a new two-book deal following the success of her first two novels. Gayle Ritchie finds out more.

It’s an exciting time for Emma Christie. The 41-year-old, who spent five years as a reporter at the Press and Journal, has clinched a two-book deal following the success of her first two novels.

Emma, who is now based in Barcelona, has also just been invited to speak at one of Scotland’s biggest book festivals in May.

Since her second psychological thriller novel Find her First was published in January, it’s been selling brilliantly.

It follows the success of her debut The Silent Daughter which was shortlisted for the McIlvanney Prize for Scottish Crime Book of the Year 2021, shortlisted for the Scottish Crime Debut of the Year 2021 and longlisted for the Crime Writers Association John Creasey (New Blood) Dagger Award 2021.

Both books are standalone novels based in one of Emma’s favourite places: Portobello, Edinburgh’s captivating seaside community. Her third and fourth novels will continue the tradition.

Emma says: “I’m absolutely chuffed to bits to have a new two-book deal with Welbeck. They’ve been incredibly supportive of my books and my career since my debut was released in 2020 and it’s a dream come true to know I’ll have four novels on the shelves by 2024!”

Find Her First by Emma Christie.

As well as writing, Emma founded a group of Scottish crime writers called the Caledonia Crime Collective – and they’ll be appearing at Glasgow’s Aye Write book festival on May 12.

A race against time

Anyone yet to read Find Her First is in for a treat. The pulse-pounding twisty thriller is a race against time after paramedic Stef Campbell goes missing from her Edinburgh home. Three people are looking for her – her husband, her cleaning lady and the local police detective. The book asks, who will find her first? And will they save her life, or take it?

Emma started writing it in November 2020, days after she came out of a two-week Covid isolation period.

The closing scenes came to her years ago and she’s been trying to write a story based on that image ever since.

“I was writing the whole time I was isolated but growing increasingly frustrated with the story I was working on,” Emma says.

“It was only once I was released from isolation and could go for a run to clear my head that the realisation hit me – I was writing the wrong book. I then took the very difficult decision to dump 90,000 words and start a new story, and Find Her First is it!”

She spent a lot of time researching the life and work of paramedics. A paramedic friend was “incredibly generous” with her time, answering hundreds of questions about aspects of the job.

“It was fascinating and completely necessary! I hope the result is an authentic depiction of a paramedic on the road.”

Diverse genre

So is now a good time to be writing crime and thriller novels? Emma thinks so: “The genre has been diversifying over the years and is open to so many different kinds of books. There are still many fantastic detective and whodunnit stories but crime writing also includes psychological fiction, historical novels and ‘amateur sleuth’ stories.

“It’s a genre that’s more diverse than most people imagine and also, the writing is of a really high standard. There’s a tendency at times to regard page-turners and commercial reads as books of lesser quality but in my view that’s nonsense. It’s not in any way easy to write a book that appeals to the masses! Writing succinctly is an art.”

There’s no rest for the wicked and Emma is already working on her third novel, also based in Portobello, but with the main character as a bus driver.

“I actually did my bus driving course years ago then spectacularly failed the test!” reveals Emma. “So this will be a chance for me to live that life regardless! I’m hoping to arrange a research visit to the bus headquarters soon. And if all goes well that’ll be released early in 2023. I’ll also return to my tour guiding career this year for the first time since Covid. I’ve got work lined up in Spain and Portugal so it’ll be exciting to get back on the road.”

  • Find Her First by Emma Christie, £8.99, is available from Waterstones and Amazon. emmachristiewriter.com/
  • Emma will be appearing at Glasgow’s Aye Write Festival on May  12. For tickets, visit glasgowlife.org.uk

 

 

 

