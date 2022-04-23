Man taken to hospital following three-car crash in Kirkcaldy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital following a three-car crash in Kirkcaldy on Saturday morning.

The crash took place on the town’s Robert Adam Drive at 7.20am.

Police and paramedics were quickly called to the scene, and one man was taken to hospital.

Nobody else was injured.

Inquiries into the cause of the crash are now ongoing.

Crash caused road closure

The incident also caused the closure of the residential street, however it has now been reopened.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called to reports of a three car crash on Robert Adam Drive, Kirkcaldy, around 7.20am on Saturday.

“A man was taken to hospital for treatment and the road is now reopen.”