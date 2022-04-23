Man taken to hospital following three-car crash in Kirkcaldy By Matteo Bell April 23 2022, 12.29pm Updated: April 23 2022, 12.37pm Google Maps view of Robert Adams Drive [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been taken to hospital following a three-car crash in Kirkcaldy on Saturday morning. The crash took place on the town’s Robert Adam Drive at 7.20am. Police and paramedics were quickly called to the scene, and one man was taken to hospital. Nobody else was injured. Inquiries into the cause of the crash are now ongoing. Crash caused road closure The incident also caused the closure of the residential street, however it has now been reopened. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called to reports of a three car crash on Robert Adam Drive, Kirkcaldy, around 7.20am on Saturday. “A man was taken to hospital for treatment and the road is now reopen.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Man taken to hospital after Glasgow bus fire Man hit by car in murder bid, police say Drunk crashed stolen car off bridge on to motorway and left woman trapped inside Wednesday court round-up — Hospital ‘thefts’ and paedo breach