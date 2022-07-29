REVIEW: Step back in time with delightful Little Women

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Let’s start with a confession — this scribe has never read, watched or listened to any literary contributions by Louisa May Alcott. However, Anne-Marie Casey’s adaptation of the classic Little Women is as good an introduction as any.

First published in 1868 and followed the year after with Good Wives, the two books became one and despite the author’s own reservations, became an immediate success.

The fortunes of four sisters

Somewhat autobiographical, the book follows the fortunes of the four March sisters grappling with adolescence as they evolve into, well, little women.

As if that isn’t enough, they also have to contend with the men folk being away during the American Civil War.

However, there appears to be enough of the male gender around to cause a few romantic problems.

This adaptation has all the essential ingredients of romance, drama and a sprinkling of tragedy, but with a comedic element throughout.

And a major bonus is the little snatches of close harmony singing mainly by the sisterly quartette.

The cast, the costumes, the set

A particular delight was the tableau to denote the passage of time as mum Marmee (Amelia Donkor) watches proudly over her four daughters working quietly at their favourite pastimes — Jo (Rachael McAllister in imperious form) at her writing desk, Beth (Meg Chaplin) studying her music, Amy (Anna Fordham) painting at her easel with the eldest sister, Meg (Jessica Brydges), probably dreaming of her beau on war duty.

Tom Richardson plays the man who gets the girl, or, in this case, two girls, as he doubles in the roles of Prof Bhaer and John Brooke, with Richie Spencer making an impressive professional debut as the dashing Laurie Laurence.

And completing the line up is Deirdre Davis who gives the harridan great-aunt March a more gentle persona.

Designer Ruari Murchison appears to have raided a neighbouring forest to set the scene for the March’s woodland home.

His costume designs are for a period piece without all the trappings of the well-to-do couture.

Where’s the nearest library….?

The girls dressed to befit their lowly financial status — only Amy gets the chance to don a bonny frock.

So, has Yours Truly been missing out on his literary education? Where’s the nearest library?

In association with Watford Palace Theatre, this premiere, directed by Watford’s artistic director Brigid Larmour, completes the quartet of productions now running in the Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s main auditorium until the end of September.

It moves on to Watford in October.