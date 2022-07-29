REVIEW: Step back in time with delightful Little Women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
REVIEW: Step back in time with delightful Little Women

By Peter Cargill
July 29 2022, 10.15am
Amelia Donkor as Marmee in a scene with the March sisters in Pitlochry Festival Theatre's Little Women.
Amelia Donkor as Marmee in a scene with the March sisters in Pitlochry Festival Theatre's Little Women.

Let’s start with a confession — this scribe has never read, watched or listened to any literary contributions by Louisa May Alcott. However, Anne-Marie Casey’s adaptation of the classic Little Women is as good an introduction as any.

First published in 1868 and followed the year after with Good Wives, the two books became one and despite the author’s own reservations, became an immediate success.

The fortunes of four sisters

Somewhat autobiographical, the book follows the fortunes of the four March sisters grappling with adolescence as they evolve into, well, little women.

The March sisters in Little Women.

As if that isn’t enough, they also have to contend with the men folk being away during the American Civil War.

However, there appears to be enough of the male gender around to cause a few romantic problems.

This adaptation has all the essential ingredients of romance, drama and a sprinkling of tragedy, but with a comedic element throughout.

And a major bonus is the little snatches of close harmony singing mainly by the sisterly quartette.

The cast, the costumes, the set

A particular delight was the tableau to denote the passage of time as mum Marmee (Amelia Donkor) watches proudly over her four daughters working quietly at their favourite pastimes — Jo (Rachael McAllister in imperious form) at her writing desk, Beth (Meg Chaplin) studying her music, Amy (Anna Fordham) painting at her easel with the eldest sister, Meg (Jessica Brydges), probably dreaming of her beau on war duty.

A scene from Little Women at Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

Tom Richardson plays the man who gets the girl, or, in this case, two girls, as he doubles in the roles of Prof Bhaer and John Brooke, with Richie Spencer making an impressive professional debut as the dashing Laurie Laurence.

And completing the line up is Deirdre Davis who gives the harridan great-aunt March a more gentle persona.

Designer Ruari Murchison appears to have raided a neighbouring forest to set the scene for the March’s woodland home.

His costume designs are for a period piece without all the trappings of the well-to-do couture.

Where’s the nearest library….?

The girls dressed to befit their lowly financial status — only Amy gets the chance to don a bonny frock.

So, has Yours Truly been missing out on his literary education? Where’s the nearest library?

In association with Watford Palace Theatre, this premiere, directed by Watford’s artistic director Brigid Larmour, completes the quartet of productions now running in the Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s main auditorium until the end of September.

It moves on to Watford in October.

